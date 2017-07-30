MATCH VERDICT: Easy does it for Moulton Harrox

Have your say

Job done before half-time – and Moulton Harrox never needed to move out of first gear.

Three goals made it pretty comfortable on the opening day of the season.

Having finished third last term, Harrox must be aiming to repeat their 2015-16 title campaign.

Newly-promoted Sutton Bridge would be happy with mid-table safety and there is no cause for concern after 90 minutes from one of their toughest tests all season.

To their credit, Sutton Bridge kept battling – but that wasn’t enough.

Moulton made a perfect start as Marcus Parry chased a long ball after five minutes, showed plenty of pace and rolled the ball into the net.

Dan Woods is congratulated on making it 3-0

In response, Joe Sutton and Ben Partridge had a couple of efforts each.

But they were fortunate when Joe Townsend’s long-range shot was deflected wide and Dan Woods sent in a corner kick which Ashley Coddington headed wide.

Soon after, the advantage was doubled.

Woods delivered another set-piece, Louis Steadman flicked it on and Matt Watkin nodded home.

Parry clipped the top of the crossbar and at the end of each half he hit the post.

Three minutes before the break, it was effectively all over as a contest when Woods cut inside and smashed in a right-foot drive from 20 yards.

With the management team calling for more urgency, Moulton couldn’t create as many chances in the second half.

If they needed to step up another level, perhaps the scoreline would have been more emphatic.

Keeper Dan Smith denied Jake Mason, Townsend and Parry while Steadman missed the target.

Sam Cooper came close at the other end and Sam Lilley couldn’t believe that a close-range attempt was blocked.

But Moulton had already done enough to take three points.

MOULTON HARROX

4-4-2: Wilding 7; McGuire 7, Coddington 7, Watkin 7, Relf 7 (sub Johnson 77 mins); Townsend 7, Cawthorne 7, Steadman 7 (sub King 77 mins), Woods 8; Parry 8, Mason 7 (sub Earth 69 mins, 7). Subs not used: Groves, Farrell.

SUTTON BRIDGE UNITED

4-2-3-1: Smith 7; Fox 6, Murley 6, Osborn 6 (sub Scott 51 mins, 6), Stockdale 6; Lilley 6, Hook 6; Sutton 7, Partridge 6 (sub Jones 72 mins), Lally 7; Cooper 6. Sub not used: Thompson.

REFEREE

James Truman.

GOALS

Parry (5 mins, 1-0); Watkin (26 mins, 2-0); Woods (42 mins, 3-0).

BOOKINGS

None.

ATTENDANCE

280

STAR MAN

Marcus Parry – linked up well all afternoon with good touches. Pace and desire earned the opening goal then he hit the woodwork three times!

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

AFC Stanground Sports v Sutton Bridge, Moulton Harrox v Peterborough Sports Res – Saturday (2pm).