MATCH VERDICT: Derby deadlock goes to shoot-out

Holbeach United secured a semi-final spot on penalties.

The Tigers made progress after a bore draw with 10-man Deeping Rangers who were beaten in last season’s final by Cleethorpes Town.

They will meet Bourne Town or Sleaford Town in the semi-final.

Deeping went 4-0 up in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division meeting at the Haydon Whitham Stadium last month before Holbeach hit back with three late goals.

However, there was a lack of entertainment at Carter’s Park on Wednesday night.

The opening period was a typical derby with plenty of endeavour - but neither side’s efforts could create any clear-cut chances.

Louis Hamilton almost broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a curling shot which was heading into the bottom corner until Rick Drury pushed the ball away.

Scott Coupland’s drive went straight at Drury and, within seconds of coming on, Joe Smith’s penalty appeal was rejected as he picked up Holbeach’s second yellow card for diving.

Deeping midfielder Henry Dunn was dismissed on 71 minutes for his second bookable offence, having been cautioned early in the second half.

However, the Clarets looked comfortable to hold on for a penalty shoot-out.

Coupland and Jason Kilbride saw spot-kicks go wide via the post as Holbeach converted four times.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: Drury; Medwynter, Tinkler, Braithwaite, Jackson; Dougill, Warfield; Davies (sub Smith 66 mins), Zuerner (sub Storey 69 mins), Bird; Leckie. Subs not used: Griffiths, Cartwright, Harker.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham; Flack, Hunnings, Clay, Smith; Kilbride, Dunn, Burton-Jones, Hamilton (sub Simpson 85 mins); Mooney, Coupland. Subs not used: Marsden, Waumsley, Conyard.

REFEREE

Ian Ruddock

SENDING-OFF

Dunn (second bookable offence - foul).

BOOKINGS

Dunn, Medwynter, Flack (fouls); Leckie, Smith (diving).

PENALTY SHOOT-OUT

Coupland (wide); Leckie 1-0; Burton-Jones 1-1; Warfield 2-1; Mooney 2-2; Drury 3-2; Kilbride (wide); Smith 4-2.