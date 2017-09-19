LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Rewards for teenage referees

Two teenagers from Spalding & District Referees Association were honoured at Lincolnshire FA’s annual awards evening.

Simon Bell and Natalie Hudson both started at the age of 14 only five years ago.

Simon Bell

Bell said: “I stopped playing due to injury and I’ve reached Level Four so it has gone quite rapidly as a referee.

“At 16, I refereed my first men’s game and I can see the difference at this level now.

“Last season I was a guest of referee Kevin Friend for the FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Peterborough United so I want to reach that level myself.”

Hudson said: “I was named the Peterborough and District League’s referee of the year so I was quite surprised to win this award for the same season.

“Now I’m going for Level Five, although the majority of matches this year will be around London as I’m going to university.

“I want to carry on as far as I can go with opportunities in women’s or men’s football.

“It’s quite challenging when people have doubts but on the pitch I show what I can do.”

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

Michael Massingham

YOUNG REFEREE (18-25 YEARS)

Simon Bell

MALE REFEREE

David Jones

WOMEN’S REFEREE

Natalie Hudson

CONTRIBUTION WITHIN DEVELOPMENT

Rob Atkin

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

David Bryan