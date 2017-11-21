LINCOLNSHIRE FA: New five-a-side league is extra special

Last week saw the launch of a new Special Education Needs School League.

The SEN league has been developed as a five-a-side competition which provides a suitable format for all schools interested to be able to participate and provides a good opportunity to engage youth male and female players across a four-year age banding between 12 and 16.

The league operates similar to the disability league with all six schools coming together on three separate occasions to a central venue in Lincoln and delivered as festival days where they play fixtures during the day.

All results after each fixture day are calculated and an overall winner and runner-up will be announced at the last fixture day.

Additionally, as an extra incentive, a respect award will be given to the school that has calculated the most respect points received from the officials across all three fixture days with referees scoring schools out of 10 based on a team’s behaviour and sportsmanship towards team-mates, officials and the opposition.

Already having delivered the first fixture day, this has seen to be a great incentive after seeing good examples of team sportsmanship.

The first league fixture day was delivered on Wednesday at Ruston Sports & Social Club, Lincoln, with all six schools from around the county in attendance.

Lincolnshire FA football development officer (disability) Michelle Marshall said: “It was a fantastic day which allowed new and existing players plenty of opportunity to experience competitive football.

“The day itself saw us engage just over 60 male and female students.

“The teams played some great football and I just wanted to say a big thank you to all our school leads, players, officials and volunteers for all their support leading up to this first fixture taking place.

“It’s one of our main priorities to be able to provide a structured youth provision for players to play in the county.

“Through the development of the new schools league and supporting the schools to get started through kit and equipment benefit bundles, this year we have been able to do just that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the league develop and more importantly grow over the next couple of years. I’m looking forward to welcoming the schools back to the next festival fixture day which will take place in February.”

For more information, email michelle.marshall@lincolnshirefa.com