LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Linx Walking Football launches new league

Walking football is a slower paced version of the beautiful game and has experienced a strong growth since its inception only a few years ago (you may well have seen the famous Barclays advert).

This has acted as a catalyst in attracting many players back into the game due to its various health and fitness benefits and a strong sense of fun and enjoyment.

Lincolnshire FA’s dedicated walking football programme, Linx WF, is launching a new league to support developments in the game.

Lincolnshire now has 22 sites or clubs playing regular walking football of which 10 teams will compete in the league over two divisions (over-50s and over-60s).

The league will play from a central venue at the University of Lincoln over four fixture days starting on Tuesday.

The league will adhere to the FA’s Walking Football Laws of the Game, which centre around the key principles of no running, low contact and no overhead-height kicks.

Walking football

The affiliated league will be officiated by qualified County Football Association registered referees.

The Linx WF programme, in addition to the competitive league, hosts regular festivals and tournaments.

Festivals are social events with a number of teams coming together to play friendly matches while the teams play for trophies in tournaments.

Lincolnshire FA football development officer Sophie Bartup said: “By hosting different formats of walking football, we can ensure that we are meeting the motivations of all players, recognising why people play and what they want to achieve from walking football helps us understand how to make the game sustainable for the future.”

The forum was an important platform for players and volunteers to express their views and opinions. Sophie Bartup

The Linx WF programme recently hosted a forum at Lincolnshire FA after which a Survey Monkey was sent out to all teams.

Sophie added: “The forum was an important platform for players and volunteers to express their views and opinions.

“The survey responses were important in determining the need for a league and player responses influenced how this league is going to be delivered, for example hosting two divisions.”

For more information, email sophie.bartup@lincolnshirefa.com or call 01522 596584 / 07813 459589