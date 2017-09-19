LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Holbeach United honoured with community award

Holbeach United’s role at the heart of the community has been recognised with a top award from Lincolnshire Football Association.

They were named the Charter Standard Community Club of the Year as the annual awards evening.

Stuart Clark, vice-chairman of Holbeach United Community Sports Academy youth section, said: “We don’t know who put us forward for the award so it was a surprise when we got an email inviting us to the evening.

“The club’s youth section has been running for more than 30 years and we are now in our third season at the academy.

“Having that facility is a major achievement for the club and a lot of people deserve this award – not just the trustees.

“Without the hard work of everyone involved with the youth section over 30 years, we would never be in this position.

“Today we’ve got 17 teams from under-7 to under-18 and including a girls’ side.

“We are working with Seb Hayes to get promotion into the first-team squad from the academy. Three young players are regularly involved now.

“It’s not just about football as the music and beer festival has also brought our community together.

“We were chosen to run the McDonald’s community fun day in conjunction with our annual tournament when more than 1,000 children played over two days in July.”

BEST INCLUSIVE PROJECT

Mariusz Sagan

CHARTER STANDARD CLUB OF THE YEAR

Lincoln Disability FC

CHARTER STANDARD DEVELOPMENT CLUB OF THE YEAR

Louth Town JFC

CHARTER STANDARD COMMUNITY CLUB OF THE YEAR

Holbeach United JFC

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Smith (Spalding United Youth)

YOUNG VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Callum Ward (Bishop Grosseteste University)

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO COMMUNITY FOOTBALL

Nick Hanson (Epworth Town Colts)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Lincoln City