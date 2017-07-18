LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Fantastic festival for primary school girls

Lincolnshire FA development team held a Girls Primary Schools Festival at Rustons Sport & Social with more than 130 young female players from school years 5 and 6.

Primary schools involved in the event were St Peter at Gowts, Saxilby, North Scarle Primary, St Giles Academy, Ling Moor, Sir Francis, Waddington All Saints, Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary, Waddington Redwood, St John’s Primary Academy and Monks Abbey Primary School.

The format was fun and interactive. The festival was led by FA licensed coaches and included sessions from the FA Skills team – activities varied from skills and drills, interactive games to mini matches 5v5.

A range of innovative equipment including inflatable pitch, speed cage and target shoot featured at each event.

The event was themed around the Women’s Euro 2017 competition taking place now in the Netherlands.

Each school was assigned a country in the competition, asked to research that country in areas such as population, capital city and information on the women’s national team in order to compete in an interactive quiz during the event.

Ready for action

Each school was also asked to design a flag to represent the country they had been assigned, and come dressed in the national team colours.

All schools engaged in this which added a fantastic element and atmosphere to the day.

A highlight was a school situated near the venue walking to the event representing Scotland in navy blue, waving the flag designed and made by the school which showed the enthusiasm of all involved in the day!

A total of 11 Lincoln-based schools attended the event with one school entering two teams which allowed 12 countries to be represented – Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, England, Scotland, Spain, Portugal and Russia.

Flying the flags

The event was a real success which will inspire young female players within the Euro finals and continue to access, play and be involved within local football provision.