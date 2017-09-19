LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Coach of the year award for Richard

Spalding United under-12s team manager Richard Smith has been named Lincolnshire FA’s coach of the year.

He took over nearly two years ago when they were on the brink of folding.

With the support of his assistant Neil Maxwell, they have reached Division One in the Peterborough and District Junior Alliance.

Smith said: “When I found out about this award, it was a complete shock and surprise.

“I’m very pleased and the awards evening was a good night, especially with England Lionesses striker Ellen White as the special guest.

“The growth and success of women’s football over the past few years has been brilliant. I just wish the international men’s team showed the same passion and desire!

“I was also pleased to see it was a successful night for this area – including Simon Bell who has refereed some of our boys’ matches.

“Last season we lost the PFA Under-11 Cup final on penalties and we have kept the majority of the squad together.

“We’ve also been to the Dana Cup in Denmark thanks to our very supportive sponsors and parents.

“We reached the quarter-finals and it was a fantastic experience being part of a massive tournament.”