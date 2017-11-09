FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!
THURSDAY
THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE
West: Deeping v Holbeach, Downham v King’s Lynn.
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford v Spalding, Belper v Peterborough Sports, Carlton v Loughborough Dynamo, Frickley v Corby, Gresley v Bedworth, Lincoln v Market Drayton, Romulus v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield v Newcastle.
BUILDBASE FA VASE
Second round: Godmanchester v Deeping, Walsall Wood v Holbeach.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Daventry v Boston, ON Chenecks v Eynesbury, Oadby v Cogenhoe, Rothwell Corinthians v Sileby, Sleaford v Kirby Muxloe, St Andrews v Wellingborough, Whitworth v Harborough.
Division One: Blackstones v Long Buckby, Bourne v Lutterworth Athletic, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Raunds, Harrowby v Thrapston, Huntingdon v Stewarts & Lloyds, Irchester v Olney, Lutterworth Town v Buckingham, Pinchbeck v Burton Park Wanderers, Potton v Oakham, Rushden & Higham v Melton.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Eynesbury v ON Chenecks, Harborough v Bourne, Newport Pagnell v Irchester, Peterborough Northern Star v Potton, Raunds v Yaxley, Stewarts & Lloyds v Desborough.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: Langtoft v Warboys, Leverington Sports v AFC Stanground Sports, Moulton Harrox v Deeping Res, Netherton v Ketton, Peterborough Sports Res v Sutton Bridge, Sawtry v Whittlesey, Stamford Lions v Holbeach Res, Thorney v Peterborough ICA Sports.
Division One: Crowland v Uppingham, Kings Cliffe v Stamford Belvedere, Long Sutton v Ramsey, Oakham Res v Peterborough Polonia, Oundle v Netherton Res, Tydd St Mary v Wittering Harriers.
Division Two: Ketton Res v Langtoft Res, Stamford Lions Res v Spalding Town, Stilton v Rippingale & Folkingham.
Division Three: Farcet v Whaplode Drove, Premiair v Holbeach Bank, Stamford Belvedere Res v Whittlesey A, Uppingham Res v Riverside.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A v Long Sutton Res, Eunice Huntingdon v Netherton B, Feeder Res v FC Peterborough Res, Holbeach A v Parkside, Ramsey Res v Tydd St Mary Res.
Division Five: AFC Orton v Premiair Res, Hampton v Kings Cliffe Res, Wittering Harriers Res v Leverington Sports A.
Intermediate Shield second round (1.30pm): Bretton North End v Eye, FC Peterborough v Sawtry Res, Whittlesey Res v Cardea.
League Shield second round (1.30pm): Spalding A v Huntingdon Rovers.
PFA CHALLENGE CUP
First round (2pm): FC Parson Drove v Moulton Harrox Res (winners away to Netherton Res).
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE (2PM)
AFC Boston v Wyberton, Ruston Sports v Brigg Development.
Supplementary Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): CGB Humbertherm v Grimsby Borough Academy (winners at home to Immingham or Skegness), Horncastle v Nettleham (winners away to Wyberton), Immingham v Skegness.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.15PM)
Division One: Friskney v FC Kirton, Kirton Town v Sibsey, Swineshead Res v Pointon Res.
Division Two: Billinghay Res v Railway Res, Caythorpe v Coningsby Res, Fosdyke v Wyberton A, Park v Colsterworth.
Division Three: Benington Res v Fosdyke Res, Mareham v Swineshead A, Old Doningtonians Res v Boston College Res, Skegness A v Leverton Sheepgate Res.
Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup second round (1.45pm): Boston College v Spalding Harriers, Coningsby v JFC Boston, Eagle v Northgate Olympic, FC Hammers v Digby, Fulbeck v Horncastle Res, Holbeach Bank v Skegness Town Res, Old Leake v Fishtoft, Pointon v Billinghay, Railway v FC Wrangle, Ruskington v Freiston, Skegness United v Boston Athletic, Spilsby v Boston International, Swineshead v Old Doningtonians, Woodhall Spa v Leverton Sheepgate, Wyberton Res v Benington.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v Whittlesey Red, FC Peterborough v Sporting, Feeder v Bourne Red, March Town Athletic v Whittlesey White, Park Farm Pumas Black v Parkside, Park Farm Pumas Red v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck v Werrington, Stamford Young Daniels Yellow v Orton Rangers.
Under-7 Development Zone (11am): ICA Sports Napoli v Spalding.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Wittering Harriers, Crowland v Stamford Young Daniels Red, ICA Sports Juventus v Whittlesey Blue.
Under-8 Development Zone (9.30am): ICA Sports Fiorentina v Thorpe Wood Rangers Blue.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Baston v Eye County, Bourne Red v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Deeping Clarets v ICA Sports Napoli, Eye United v Spalding Blue, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Deeping Blues, March Town Athletic v Hampton Royal, Park Farm Pumas Black v Thurlby Tigers Black, Parkside Red v Riverside Purple, Pinchbeck v Park Farm Pumas Red, Riverside Black v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Werrington v IPTA Girls.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Holbeach Yellow v Bourne Claret, Holbeach Blacks v Parkside Blue, Malborne Rangers v Spalding White, Netherton v Feeder, One Touch v Langtoft, Parkside Yellow v Oundle White Stripes, Thorpe Wood Rangers Red v Hampton Blue, Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v Sporting.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Peterborough Polonia v Feeder Blue.
Under-9 Medal (10.30am): Boston Ladies v Wisbech St Mary, Bretton North End v Hampton Navy, Crowland v Bourne Claret, Feeder Red v Orton Rangers, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Parkside, Hampton Blue v Park Farm Pumas Red, March Town Athletic Yellows v Spalding, Oundle v Werrington, Park Farm Pumas Black v Hampton Royal, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Gunthorpe Harriers, Phoenix Red v Holbeach Yellow, Sporting v Netherton Eagles, Stamford Young Daniels Red v ICA Sports Fiorentina, Whittlesey Blues v Leverington Sports, Wittering Harriers v Thurlby Tigers, Yaxley v Bourne Red.
Under-9 Medal (11.30am): Deeping Blues v Pinchbeck Blue, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Netherton, IPTA v One Touch, March Town Athletic Reds v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck Red, Whittlesey Red v Stamford Young Daniels White, Whittlesey White v Deeping Clarets.
Under-10 Medal (10.30am): Deeping Clarets v Feeder Blue, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Langtoft, March Soccer School Blue v Glinton & Northborough Blue, March Town Athletic v Park Farm Pumas Red, Oundle Blue v Crowland, Park Farm Pumas Black v Oundle White, Peterborough Northern Star White v Spalding Yellow, Wisbech St Mary Purple v Netherton Red.
Under-10 Medal (11.30am): Boston v Bourne Claret, Deeping Blues v Thurlby Tigers Black, Eye v Pinchbeck, FC Peterborough v Leverington Sports, Feeder Red v Holbeach Yellow, Hampton Navy v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Holbeach Black v Netherton, One Touch v Hampton Robins, Orton Rangers Blue v Stanground Sports Purple, Orton Rangers Red v Stanground Sports Black, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Stamford Young Daniels Yellow v Bourne Red, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Riverside, Werrington v Spalding Blue, Wittering v Boston Ladies.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30AM)
Under-10 Blue: Pinchbeck v Netherton.
Under-11 Blue: Bourne v Yaxley, Glinton & Northborough v March Town Athletic, Hungate Rovers v Leverington Sports.
Under-12B: Little Paxton Colts v Sutton Rangers, Panthers v Haddenham Rovers, Sawston v Comberton Crusaders, Pinchbeck v Godmanchester (11.30am).
Under-13B: Bourne v Milton, Cambourne Blues v Melbourn Dynamos, Cambridge City v March Park Rangers, Linton Aztecs v ICA Sports, Swavesey Spartans v St Ives Rangers, Yaxley v Saffron Walden PSG Blacks.
Under-15B: Holbeach v Histon Hornets, March Soccer School v Comberton Crusaders, Pinchbeck v Cambourne, Ramsey v Bourne.
SUNDAY
LINCOLNSHIRE FA CUP
Third round: AFC Brigg v Hykeham Memorial, Rose & Crown v Bradley Rovers.
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.05AM)
Fosdyke v South Holland, Holbeach v Pinchbeck, Jubilee v Aintree, Mulberry v Cowbit Athletic Bulls.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (10.30AM)
Division One: England’s Hope v CSKA Young Boys, The Woodman’s Cottage v Sutton Bridge.
Division Two: Clenchwarton v March Saracens, Gorefield v Tydd St Mary, Long Sutton v CSKA Emneth Res.
PFA UNDER-11 CUP
Group stage: Crowland v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), Holbeach Black v Leverington Sports (10.30am), IPTA v Oundle (10.30am), JFC Boston v Pinchbeck (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Netherton Falcons (10.30am), Parkside Red v Netherton (10.30am), Spalding Blue v Holbeach Yellow (10.30am), Spalding Yellow v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Sporting v Park Farm Pumas Blue (10.30am), Stanground Sports v ICA Sports Napoli (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v One Touch (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary Purple v Peterborough Northern Star White (10.30am), Wittering Harriers v Bourne Claret (10.30am), Boston Black v Thorney (noon), Bourne Red v Deeping Clarets (noon), Deeping Blues v Stamford Young Daniels Reds (noon), Feeder v Hampton (noon), Parkside Yellow v Thorpe Wood Rangers (noon), Werrington Blue v Peterborough Northern Star Black (noon), Gunthorpe Harriers v Riverside (2pm), Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v Colsterworth Reds (2pm).
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Bretton North End v FC Peterborough, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Phoenix, Parkside Blue v Park Farm Pumas Black.
Under-12 Division One: Holbeach Yellows v Stamford Young Daniels Red (10.15am), Feeder v Oundle (10.30am), Hampton Royal v Spalding Blue (10.30am), Stanground Sports v March Soccer School Blue (noon), Netherton Wagtails v Boston Amber (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v Spalding White (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Bourne Red (10.30am), Yaxley v IPTA (10.30am), Hampton Blue v Whittlesey Blue (noon), Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v Boston Black (noon).
Under-12 Division Three: Bourne Claret v Netherton Ravens (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Wisbech St Mary Yellow (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Holbeach Reds (10.30am), Blackstones v One Touch (noon), Thurlby Tigers v Glinton & Northborough Amber (noon).
Under-12 Division Four: Wisbech St Mary Purple v Parkside (10.30am), FC Peterborough v Boston Ladies (noon), Park Farm Pumas Black v March Park Rangers (noon), JFC Boston v Holbeach Blacks (2pm).
Under-13 Division One (10.30am): Park Farm Pumas Red v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Spalding Blue v Deeping Blues.
Under-13 Division Two: March Town Athletic v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Orton Rangers v Thurlby Tigers (10.30am), Stamford Young Daniels v Peterborough Northern Star (noon), Whittlesey Reds v Leverington Sports (noon).
Under-13 Division Three: Glinton & Northborough Blue v Gunthorpe Harriers Navy (10.30am), Oundle v Blackstones Black (10.30am), Holbeach Yellow v Bourne Red (2pm).
Under-13 Division Four (10.30am): Blackstones Green v Hungate Rovers, Long Sutton v Pinchbeck.
Under-14 Division One: One Touch v Crowland (10.30am), Riverside v Whittlesey Blue (10.30am), Hempsted v Leverington Sports (noon).
Under-14 Division Two: Bourne v Wisbech St Mary (10.30am), March Soccer School v Netherton Hawks (10.30am), Werrington v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Black v Stanground Sports (12.15pm), Spalding Orange v Hampton Blue (2pm).
Under-14 Division Three: Spalding Blue v Blackstones (10.30am), Boston v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm), Hampton Royals v Malborne Rangers (2pm), Whittlesey Red v JFC Boston (2pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-14 CUP
Third round (2pm): Barton v Deeping Blue.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP
Third round (1pm): Pinchbeck v Cleethorpes Pattesons.
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division Two: Bourne Red v Peterborough Northern Star White (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Black v Werrington Red (noon), Alconbury Colts v Stanground Sports (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three (10.30am): Netherton Hawks v Holbeach Black, Spalding White v March Park Rangers.
Under-15 Knockout Cup second round: Holbeach Yellow v Stamford White (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v Stamford Yellow (10.30am), Oundle v Deeping Claret (noon), Yaxley v Baston (noon), Spalding Blue v Wisbech Town Acorns (2pm), Stamford Red v Park Farm Pumas Blue (2pm), Werrington Blue v Peterborough Northern Star Black (2pm).
Under-16 Division One: Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Peterborough Northern Star (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Peterborough Sports (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Stamford (2pm).
Under-16 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue v Thurlby Tigers (10.30am), Oundle v Netherton (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Bourne Claret (10.30am), Werrington v Spalding (2pm).
Under-16 Division Three: March Park Rangers v Crowland (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Hampton (10.30am), Feeder v Phoenix (12.30pm), Thorney Colts v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm).
Under-18 Division One: Stamford v Oakham (10.30am), March Soccer School Blue v Deeping Blue (2pm), Peterborough Sports v Yaxley Lynx (2pm).
Under-18 Division Two: Peterborough Northern Star v Glinton & Northborough Blue (10.30am), Deeping Claret v Hempsted (2pm), Spalding v Oundle (2pm).
Under-18 Division Three: Netherton v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Werrington (10.30am), Boston v Bourne Blue (2pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-18 CUP
Quarter-finals: Grimsby Borough Rangers v Nettleham, Brigg v Lincoln United, Birchwood Colts v Cleethorpes, Bottesford v HBW United.
TUESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Daventry v Cogenhoe, Desborough v Kirby Muxloe, Eynesbury v Deeping, Newport Pagnell v Harborough, Peterborough Northern Star v Boston, Rothwell Corinthians v Yaxley, Sileby v Leicester Nirvana, St Andrews v Oadby.
Division One: Harrowby v Bourne.
Reserve Division: Potton v Whitworth.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE (7PM)
South: Boston United v Sleaford Sports.
WEDNESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: ON Chenecks v Whitworth, Sleaford v Holbeach.