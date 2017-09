FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!

THURSDAY

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Grantham v Sleaford Sports.

UNDER-21 FRIENDLY

Spalding v Grimsby Borough (at Lincoln Christ Hospital School, 7pm).

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West: Deeping v Peterborough Northern Star, Downham v St Ives, Peterborough Sports v King’s Lynn.

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Thrapston v Irchester.

SATURDAY

EMIRATES FA CUP

Second qualifying round: Deeping v Kidderminster (12.30pm).

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Bedworth v Sheffield, Cleethorpes v Belper, Frickley v Gresley, Leek v Spalding, Market Drayton v Corby, Newcastle v Loughborough Dynamo, Peterborough Sports v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stamford v Romulus.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Leicester Nirvana, Daventry v Kirby Muxloe, Eynesbury v Harborough, Holbeach v Whitworth, Newport Pagnell v Sleaford, Oadby v ON Chenecks, Peterborough Northern Star v Sileby, Rothwell Corinthians v Wisbech, St Andrews v Yaxley, Wellingborough v Desborough.

Division One: Blackstones v Oakham, Bourne v Long Buckby, Huntingdon v Raunds, Lutterworth Town v Potton, Melton v Burton Park Wanderers, Pinchbeck v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Rushden & Higham, Stewarts & Lloyds v Lutterworth Athletic.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Eynesbury, Desborough v Stewarts & Lloyds, Harborough v Cogenhoe, Lutterworth Athletic v Olney, ON Chenecks v Bourne, Potton v Peterborough Northern Star, Raunds v Oadby, Whitworth v Rothwell Corinthians, Yaxley v Irchester.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP (2.15pm)

First round: Nettleham v Tydd St Mary (winners at home to The Butchers Arms or Crowle).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)

President Premier Shield first round (1.30pm): Sutton Bridge v Whittlesey.

Premier Division: Ketton v Moulton Harrox, Langtoft v Netherton, Leverington Sports v Holbeach Res, Peterborough ICA Sports v Peterborough Sports Res, Thorney v AFC Stanground Sports, Warboys v Stamford Lions.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Crowland, Kings Cliffe v Uppingham, Long Sutton v Wittering Harriers, Moulton Harrox Res v Glinton & Northborough, Oakham Res v Netherton Res, Oundle v Stamford Belvedere, Peterborough Polonia v Ramsey.

Division Two: Bretton North End v Sawtry Res.

Division Three: Whittlesey A v Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A v FC Peterborough Res, Feeder Res v Long Sutton Res, Huntingdon Rovers v Orton Rangers, Netherton B v Ramsey Res, Stamford Lions A v Parkside.

Division Five: Glinton & Northborough Res v AFC Orton, Spalding A v Kings Cliffe Res, Wittering Harriers Res v FC Peterborough A.

Intermediate Shield first round (1.30pm): Cardea v Oundle Res, Eye v Langtoft Res, FC Parson Drove v Brotherhood Sports, FC Peterborough v Ketton Res, Holbeach Bank v Spalding Res, Leverington Sports Res v Stamford Lions Res, Rippingale & Folkingham v Feeder, Spalding Town v Netherton A, Stilton v Parkway Eagles, Uppingham Res v Stamford Belvedere Res, Whaplode Drove v Premiair, Whittlesey Res v Farcet.

League Shield first round (1.30pm): Eunice Huntingdon v Hampton, Holbeach A v Premiair Res, Tydd St Mary Res v Leverington Sports A.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Horncastle v Grimsby Borough Academy, Immingham v Brigg Town Development, Skegness v Ruston Sports, Sleaford Sports Amateurs v AFC Boston.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)

Premier Division: Leverton Sheepgate v Railway, Ruskington v Pointon.

Division One: Boston College v FC Kirton, JFC Boston v Horncastle Res, Pointon Res v Sibsey.

Division Two: Boston Athletic v FC Hammers, Boston International v Billinghay Res, Caythorpe v Colsterworth, Park v Holbeach Bank, Railway Res v FC Wrangle, Wyberton A v Coningsby Res.

Division Three: Benington Res v Swineshead A, Eagle v Northgate Olympic, Old Doningtonians Res v Leverton Sheepgate Res, Skegness A v Boston College Res, Spalding Harriers v Digby, Woodhall Spa Res v Fosdyke Res.

SHS Allium Ltd Fishoft Cup first round (2pm): Billinghay v Wyberton Res, Fosdyke v Skegness Res, Freiston v Fishtoft, Friskney v Benington, Kirton Town v Woodhall Spa, Mareham v Coningsby, Old Leake v Old Doningtonians, Swineshead v Spilsby.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v Stamford Young Daniels Red, FC Peterborough v March Town Athletic, Feeder v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Holbeach v Bourne Red, ICA Sports Napoli v Wittering Harriers, Park Farm Pumas Black v Werrington, Parkside v Whittlesey R, Peterborough Northern Star v Sporting, Peterborough United White v Park Farm Pumas Red, Whittlesey B v Peterborough United Blue, Whittlesey W v Crowland.

Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v One Touch Red, Pinchbeck v Spalding.

Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Baston v Bourne Red, Bourne Claret v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Deeping Clarets v Spalding White, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Feeder, Hampton Blue v Netherton, IPTA Girls v Eye United, Langtoft v Holbeach Blacks, Oundle Town Black Stripes v Sporting, Park Farm Pumas Red v Riverside Black, Parkside Red v ICA Sports Fiorentina, Thorpe Wood Rangers Blue v Hampton Royal, Spalding Blue v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Eye County v March Town Athletic, Werrington v Deeping Blues.

Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Holbeach Yellow v Pinchbeck, ICA Sports Napoli v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows, Malborne Rangers v Park Farm Pumas Black, One Touch v Oundle White Stripes, Parkside Blue v Thorpe Wood Rangers Red, Riverside Purple v Parkside Yellow, Thurlby Tigers Black v Stamford Young Daniels Red.

Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Bretton North End v Yaxley, Deeping Clarets v Glinton & Northborough Amber, FC Peterborough v Park Farm Pumas Black, Feeder Blue v IPTA, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Deeping Blues, Hampton Blue v ICA Sports Juventus, March Town Athletic Yellows v Whittlesey Red, Netherton v Parkside, One Touch v Crowland, Oundle v Stamford Young Daniels White, Park Farm Pumas Red v Orton Rangers, Peterborough Polonia v Feeder Red, Pinchbeck Blue v Spalding, Stamford Young Daniels Red v Bourne Red, Whittlesey Blues v Hampton Royal, Wittering Harriers v Hampton Navy.

Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Pinchbeck Red, Gunthorpe Harriers v Sporting, Holbeach Yellow v Leverington Sports, ICA Sports Fiorentina v Thorpe Wood Rangers, March Town Athletic Reds v Peterborough United White, Netherton Eagles v Peterborough Northern Star, Peterborough United Blue v Phoenix Red, Stanground Sports v Werrington, Whittlesey White v Wisbech St Mary.

Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston Ladies v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Deeping Clarets v Rippingale & Folkingham, Feeder Blue v Werrington, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Stanground Sports Black, Gunthorpe Harriers v FC Peterborough, Holbeach Yellow v One Touch, March Town Athletic v Crowland, Parkside Yellow v Stanground Sports Purple, Pinchbeck v Langtoft, Riverside v Hampton Robins, Spalding Blue v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Thurlby Tigers Black v Bourne Red, Wisbech St Mary Purple v Holbeach Black.

Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Eye v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Feeder Red v Oundle White, Hampton Navy v Wittering Harriers, IPTA v Peterborough Northern Star White, Leverington Sports v March Soccer School Blue, Netherton v Park Farm Pumas Black, Orton Rangers Red v Oundle Blue, Park Farm Pumas Red v Orton Rangers Blue, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Netherton Red, Spalding Yellow v Deeping Blues, Stamford Young Daniels Yellow v Boston.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)

Under-9 Blue: Witchford Colts v Pinchbeck, Yaxley v ICA Sports Napoli.

Under-12B: Comberton Crusaders v Haddenham Rovers, Pinchbeck v Panthers (11.30am), St Neots v Haverhill Rovers.

Under-13B: Bourne v Cambridge City, March Park Rangers v Saffron Walden PSG Blacks (11.30am), Milton Colts v Melbourn Dynamos.

Under-15B: Bourne v Comberton Crusaders, March Soccer School v Pinchbeck, Ramsey Colts v Holbeach, Royston v Histon Hornets, Swavesey Spartans v Cambourne.

SUNDAY

SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)

Fosdyke v Holbeach, Jubilee v Cowbit Athletic Bulls, Mulberry v South Holland, Pinchbeck v Aintree.

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT LEAGUE (10.30am)

Division One: CSKA Young Boys v The Woodmans Cottage, Sutton Bridge v England’s Hope.

Division Two: Clenchwarton v Gorefield, Gaywood v Southery, March Saracens v Tydd St Mary, Sutton St James v Shouldham.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE (2pm)

Championship North: Hungate Rovers v Ketton, Wisbech St Mary v Spalding, Wisbech Town v Pinchbeck.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Blackstones v Bourne Red, Bretton North End v Wittering Harriers, Feeder v Werrington Blue, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Gunthorpe Harriers v Netherton, IPTA v Glinton & Northborough Amber, JFC Boston v Crowland, Leverington Sports v Holbeach Yellow, Oundle v FC Peterborough, Park Farm Pumas Black v ICA Sports Napoli, Parkside Red v Hampton, Parkside Yellow v Park Farm Pumas Red, Peterborough Northern Star White v Phoenix, Riverside v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Spalding Blue v Stanground Sports, Sporting v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows, Thorney v Deeping Blues, Thurlby Tigers v Stamford Young Daniels Reds.

Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): Bourne Claret v Pinchbeck, Deeping Clarets v Park Farm Pumas Blue.

Under-12 Division One: Deeping Clarets v Spalding Blue (10.30am), Hampton Royal v Holbeach Yellows (10.30am), Oundle v Netherton Wagtails (10.30am), Boston Amber v Stamford Young Daniels Red (noon), Stanground Sports v Feeder (noon).

Under-12 Division Two: IPTA v Pinchbeck (10.30am), Spalding White v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows (10.30am), Werrington v Boston Black (10.30am), Yaxley v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Bourne Red v Whittlesey Blue (noon), Hampton Blue v ICA Sports Napoli (noon).

Under-12 Division Three: Park Farm Pumas Red v Wisbech Town Acorns (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary Yellow v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), Holbeach Reds v Netherton Ravens (noon), Peterborough Northern Star v One Touch (noon), Thurlby Tigers v Blackstones (noon).

Under-12 Division Four: March Town Athletic v March Park Rangers (10.30am), FC Peterborough v Parkside (noon), Park Farm Pumas Black v Boston Ladies (noon), Wisbech St Mary Purple v Holbeach Blacks (noon).

Under-13 Division One: Feeder v Riverside (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Deeping Blues (10.30am), Spalding Blue v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), Yaxley v Boston (noon).

Under-13 Division Two: Leverington Sports v Stamford Young Daniels (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Orton Rangers (2pm), Thurlby Tigers v March Town Athletic (2pm).

Under-13 Division Three: Stanground Sports v Bourne Claret (10.30am).

Under-13 Division Four: Blackstones Green v Pinchbeck (10.30am), Long Sutton v FC Peterborough (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Black v Parkside (noon).

Under-14 Division One: Holbeach v One Touch (10.30am), Netherton v Crowland (10.30am), Riverside v Leverington Sports (10.30am), Hempsted v Whittlesey Blue (noon).

Under-14 Division Two: Bourne v March Soccer School (10.30am), Werrington v Stanground Sports (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Black v Hampton Blue (12.15pm), Netherton Hawks v Glinton & Northborough Amber (2pm), Spalding Orange v Wisbech St Mary (2pm).

Under-14 Division Three: Oundle v JFC Boston (noon), Blackstones v Boston (2pm), Whittlesey Red v Malborne Rangers (2pm).

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-15 Division One: Oundle v Spalding Blue (noon), Park Farm Pumas Blue v Peterborough Northern Star Black (2pm), Peterborough Sports v Yaxley (2pm), Werrington Blue v Deeping Blue (2pm).

Under-15 Division Two: Feeder v Wisbech Town Acorns (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star White v Alconbury (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Bourne Red (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v Park Farm Pumas Black (10.30am), Baston v Deeping Claret (2pm).

Under-15 Division Three: Spalding White v Netherton Hawks (10.30am), Stamford Yellow v Stamford White (noon), Tydd St Mary v Park Farm Pumas Red (12.45pm).

Under-16 Division One: Blackstones v Leverington Sports (10.30am), Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Peterborough Sports (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Starv Whittlesey Blue (noon).

Under-16 Division Two: Netherton v Werrington (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v Oundle (noon), Gunthorpe Harriers Sky v Spalding (2pm).

Under-16 Division Three: Hampton v Stanground Sports (10.30am), March Park Rangers v Phoenix (10.30am), Feeder v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm), Thorney v Hungate Green (2pm).

Under-18 Division One (2pm): Oakham v Peterborough Sports.

Under-18 Division Two: Yaxley Blue v Peterborough Northern Star (10am), Glinton & Northborough Blue v Spalding (10.30am), Hampton v Hempsted (noon), Peterborough ICA Sports v Oundle (2pm), Thorpe Wood Rangers v Deeping Claret (2pm).

Under-18 Division Three (10.30am): Bourne Blue v Glinton & Northborough Black, Netherton v Werrington.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP

First round: Stamford v Immingham Pilgrims (10.30am), Nettleham v Stamford Red (10.45am), Bourne Claret v Discoveries Rangers (noon), Pinchbeck v Marshall Sports (2pm), Holbeach Black v Grimsby Borough (2.30pm), Harrowby v Wyberton (1pm), Cleethorpes v Appleby Frodingham (10.45am), Cleethorpes U15 v Gonerby (11am), Apollo v Gainsborough U15 (12.30pm), Boston v Ruston Sports (10.45am).

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-18 CUP

First round: Pinchbeck v Holbeach (10.30am), Stamford v Grimsby Borough (2pm), Bottesford Birkdale v Deeping Blue (2.30pm), Cleethorpes Sat v Birchwood Colts (10.45am), Horncastle v Gainsborough U17 (2pm), Sleaford v Nettleham (1.30pm), Bottesford v Gainsborough (2.30pm), Lincoln United v Appleby Frodingham (10.45am), Brigg v Lowlands (11am), Cleethorpes Sun v Market Rasen (10.45am), Healing Hotspurs v Park Tigers (10.45am).

MONDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford v Cleethorpes, Romulus v Gresley.

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Chasetown v Sheffield, Frickley v Spalding, Leek v Kidsgrove, Market Drayton v Newcastle, Stamford v Bedworth.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup first round: Eynesbury v Yaxley (winners at home to Cogenhoe or Harborough), Olney v Potton (winners winners away to ON Chenecks or Long Buckby), Raunds v Pinchbeck (winners at home to Irchester or Harrowby).

Division One: Long Buckby v Buckingham.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Peterborough Northern Star v Stewarts & Lloyds (winners at home to Oadby).

Reserve Division: Irchester v Newport Pagnell, Lutterworth Athletic v Oadby, Yaxley v Raunds.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA SENIOR TROPHY

First round: Bourne v Harrowby (winners at home to Pinchbeck or Sleaford).

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South (7pm): Boston United v Boston Town.

WEDNESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Lincoln v Loughborough Dynamo.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup first round: Blackstones v Huntingdon (winners at home to Peterborough Northern Star), Holbeach v Sleaford (winners away to Buckingham or Oadby), Rushden & Higham v Leicester Nirvana (winners away to Newport Pagnell or Rothwell Corinthians).

Reserve Knockout Cup first round: Eynesbury v ON Chenecks (winners away to Rothwell Corinthians).

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Newark v Grantham, Sleaford Sports v Harrowby.