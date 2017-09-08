FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixtures - support your local team!
FRIDAY
BUILDBASE FA VASE
First qualifying round: Pinchbeck v Holbeach (winners at home to Fakenham or Huntingdon).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Whitworth v Newport Pagnell.
Division One: Thrapston v Burton Park Wanderers.
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford v Frickley, Belper v Chasetown, Carlton v Kidsgrove, Cleethorpes v Market Drayton, Corby v Newcastle, Gresley v Leek, Loughborough Dynamo v Stamford, Romulus v Lincoln, Sheffield v Peterborough Sports, Spalding v Bedworth, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Alvechurch.
BUILDBASE FA VASE
First qualifying round: Bourne v Harborough (winners at home to Wisbech).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Daventry v Eynesbury, Desborough v Yaxley, ON Chenecks v Boston, Sileby v Deeping, Wisbech v St Andrews.
Division One: Oakham v Rushden & Higham.
Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Yaxley v Bugbrooke St Michaels (winners at home to Newport Pagnell).
Reserve Division: Eynesbury v Bourne, Harborough v Potton, Newport Pagnell v Lutterworth Athletic, Oadby v Irchester, Olney v Stewarts & Lloyds, Peterborough Northern Star v ON Chenecks, Rothwell Corinthians v Raunds, Whitworth v Cogenhoe.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP (2.15pm)
First round: AFC Holton-le-Clay v Railway, Appleby Frodingham v Sutton Bridge, Benington v Limestone Rangers, Billinghay v Sleaford Sports Amateurs, Coningsby v Old Leake, Crowland v North Thoresby, FC Hammers v Ruston Sports, Fulbeck v North Somercotes, Horncastle v Heckington, Immingham v Boston College, Leverton Sheepgate v College Wanderers, Long Sutton v Fishtoft, Old Doningtonians v Louth, Pointon v Wyberton, Ruskington v Scotter, Skegness United v Stamford Lions, Swineshead v All Star Panthers, Tetney Rovers v AFC Boston.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
President Premier Shield first round (1.30pm): AFC Stanground Sports v Thorney, Deeping Res v Sawtry, Ketton v Peterborough ICA Sports, Langtoft v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Sports Res v Leverington Sports, Warboys v Holbeach Res.
Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Tydd St Mary, Kings Cliffe v Moulton Harrox Res, Oundle v Ramsey, Stamford Belvedere v Glinton & Northborough, Uppingham v Netherton Res, Wittering Harriers v Peterborough Polonia.
Division Two: Eye v Parkway Eagles, FC Parson Drove v Spalding Res, Netherton A v Langtoft Res, Rippingale & Folkingham v Bretton North End, Sawtry Res v Ketton Res, Spalding Town v FC Peterborough, Whittlesey Res v Stamford Lions Res.
Division Three: Farcet v Stamford Belvedere Res, Feeder v Whittlesey A, Leverington Sports Res v Uppingham Res, Riverside v Premiair, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Cardea, Whaplode Drove v Oundle Res.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A v Orton Rangers, FC Peterborough Res v Peterborough NECI, Huntingdon Rovers v Eunice Huntingdon, Netherton B v Whittlesey B, Parkside v Ramsey Res, Stamford Lions A v Long Sutton Res, Tydd St Mary Res v Feeder Res.
Division Five: AFC Orton v Hampton, Gunthorpe Harriers v Glinton & Northborough Res, Leverington Sports A v Kings Cliffe Res, Premiair Res v FC Peterborough A, Spalding A v Wittering Harriers Res.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Brigg Development v CGB Humbertherm, Grimsby Borough Academy v Nettleham.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)
Premier Division: Spilsby v Wyberton Res.
Division One: FC Kirton v Swineshead Res, Friskney v Horncastle Res, Sibsey v Kirton Town, Woodhall Spa v Freiston.
Division Two: Boston International v Boston Athletic, FC Wrangle v Colsterworth, Holbeach Bank v Fosdyke, Park v Billinghay Res, Railway Res v Coningsby Res, Wyberton A v Caythorpe.
Division Three: Boston College Res v Mareham, Digby v Swineshead A, Eagle v Fosdyke Res, Skegness Town A v Old Doningtonians Res, Woodhall Spa Res v Spalding Harriers.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v Pinchbeck, Crowland v FC Peterborough, ICA Sports Juventus v One Touch White, March Town Athletic v Park Farm Pumas Black, One Touch Red v Holbeach, Orton Rangers v Whittlesey, Park Farm Pumas Red v Peterborough Northern Star, Sawtry Blue v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Sporting v ICA Sports Napoli, Whittlesey v Feeder, Wittering Harriers v Parkside Athletic.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Red v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Spalding v Bourne Claret, Werrington v Whittlesey.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Thurlby Tigers Black, Deeping Clarets v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Eye United v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows, Feeder v One Touch, ICA Sports Fiorentina v Thorpe Wood Rangers Blue, IPTA Girls v Glinton & Northborough Amber, March Town Athletic v FC Peterborough, Oundle White Stripes, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Bourne Claret, Pinchbeck v Baston, Riverside Black v Parkside Red, Spalding White v Holbeach Yellow, Stanground Sports v Eye County, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Langtoft.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Deeping Blues v Spalding Blue, Hampton Royal v ICA Sports Napoli, Holbeach Blacks v Werrington, Netherton v Park Farm Pumas Red, Parkside Yellow v Malborne, Peterborough Northern Star White v Parkside Blue, Thorpe Wood Rangers Red v Oundle Black Stripes, Sporting v Riverside Purple.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Pinchbeck Blue, Bretton North End v Netherton, Hampton Royal v Stanground Sports, ICA Sports Juventus v Yaxley, Leverington Sports v Whittlesey Blues, One Touch v Deeping Clarets, Orton Rangers v Wittering Harriers, Park Farm Pumas Black v Peterborough Polonia, Parkside v Feeder Blue, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Park Farm Pumas Red, Pinchbeck Red Colts v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Spalding v Crowland, Stamford Young Daniels White v ICA Sports Fiorentina, Werrington v Gunthorpe Harriers, Wisbech St Mary v March Town Athletic Yellows.
Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Deeping Blues v Thurlby Tigers, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Hampton Navy v Oundle, IPTA v Hampton Blue, March Town Athletic Reds v Whittlesey White, Peterborough Northern Star v FC Peterborough, Phoenix Red v Netherton Eagles, Stamford Young Daniels Yellow v Bourne Claret, Whittlesey Red v Holbeach Yellow.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Holbeach Yellow, Gunthorpe Harriers v Hampton Navy, Hampton Robins v Park Farm Pumas Red, March Soccer School Blue v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Netherton Red v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Oundle Blue v FC Peterborough, Park Farm Pumas Black v IPTA, Peterborough Northern Star White v Feeder Red, Rippingale & Folkingham v Boston Ladies, Stanground Sports Purple v Riverside, Thurlby Tigers Black v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Wisbech St Mary Yellow v March Town Athletic.
Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Boston v Bourne Claret, Crowland v Leverington Sports, Deeping Blues v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Eye v Holbeach Black, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Pinchbeck, Langtoft v Deeping Clarets, One Touch v Spalding Blue, Orton Rangers Blue v Parkside Yellow, Oundle White v Netherton, Stanground Sports Black v Feeder Blue, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Spalding Yellow, Werrington v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Wittering Harriers v Orton Rangers Red.
CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)
Under-10 Blue: Hampton v Pinchbeck.
Under-13B: Cambourne Blues v Bourne, Cambridge City v Yaxley, Cottenham Colts v Swavesey Spartans, March Park Rangers v Milton Colts.
Under-15B: Comberton Crusaders v Royston, Histon Hornets v Ramsey Colts, Holbeach v Pinchbeck, March Soccer School v Swavesey Spartans.
SUNDAY
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)
Cowbit Athletic Bulls v South Holland United, Fosdyke v Mulberry, Jubilee v Holbeach.
Double G Clothing King’s Lynn & District League (10.30am)
Division One: CSKA Emneth CSKA Young Boys, England’s Hope v Sutton Bridge, The Woodmans Cottage v Chilvers.
Division Two: CSKA Emneth Res v West Lynn Athletic, Fleet UC v Clenchwarton, Gorefield v Sutton St James, March Saracens v Gaywood Athletic, Southery ASA v Ingoldisthorpe, Tydd St Mary v Shouldham.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Colsterworth Reds, Crowland v Leverington Sports, Deeping Blues v Thurlby Tigers, FC Peterborough v Boston Ladies, Glinton & Northborough Black v IPTA, Gunthorpe Harriers v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Hampton v Peterborough Northern Star White, Holbeach Yellow v Reffley Reds, ICA Sports Napoli v Parkside Yellow, Park Farm Pumas Black v March Soccer School Blue, Parkside Blue v Riverside, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Netherton Falcons, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Spalding Yellow, Phoenix v Parkside Red, Spalding Blue v Holbeach Black, Sporting v Stamford Young Daniels Reds, Stanground Sports v Thorney Colts, Werrington Blue v Bretton North End, Wittering Harriers v Oundle.
Under-11 Development Zone (noon): Boston Black v JFC Boston.
Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): Deeping Clarets v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows, Glinton & Northborough Amber v One Touch, Netherton v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Park Farm Pumas Blue v Feeder.
Under-12 Division One: Boston Amber v Deeping Clarets (10.30am), Feeder v Hampton Royal (10.30am), Holbeach Yellows v March Soccer School Blue (10.30am), Netherton Wagtails v Stamford Young Daniels Red (2pm), Spalding Blue v Stanground Sports (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v Hampton Blue (10.30am), ICA Sports Napoli v IPTA (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Spalding White (10.30am), Werrington v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Yaxley (10.30am), Boston Black v Bourne Red (2pm).
Under-12 Division Three: Glinton & Northborough Amber v Holbeach Reds (10.30am), One Touch v Park Farm Pumas Red (10.30am), Blackstones v Bourne Claret (noon), Netherton Ravens v Peterborough Northern Star (noon).
Under-12 Division Four: Boston Ladies v FC Peterborough (10.30am), March Park Rangers v Park Farm Pumas Black (10.30am), Parkside v Wisbech St Mary Purple (noon), Holbeach Blacks v JFC Boston (2pm).
Under-13 Division One: Netherton v Feeder (10.30am), Riverside v Boston (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Amber v Park Farm Pumas Red (2pm).
Under-13 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v March Town Athletic (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Whittlesey Reds (10.30am), March Soccer School v Wisbech St Mary (2pm), Thurlby Tigers v Orton Rangers (2pm).
Under-13 Division Three: Blackstones Black v Oundle (10.30am), Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Glinton & Northborough Blue (10.30am), Bourne Red v Holbeach Yellow (noon), Park Farm Pumas Blue v Bourne Claret (2pm).
Under-13 Division Four: FC Peterborough v Blackstones Green (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Hungate (noon), Crowland v Park Farm Pumas Black (2pm), Parkside v Long Sutton (2pm).
Under-14 Division One: Crowland v One Touch (10.30am), Netherton v Stamford Young Daniels (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Riverside (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Hempsted (noon).
Under-14 Division Two: March Soccer School v Netherton Hawks (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Bourne (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Amber v Werrington (12.15pm).
Under-14 Division Three (2pm): Hampton Royals v Oundle.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-14 CUP
First round (10.30am): Lincoln United U13 v Gonerby, Deeping U13 Blues v RHP Colts, Park Tigers v The Lounge, Gonerby U13 Yellows v Appleby Frodingham, Wyberton v Discoveries, Horncastle U13 v Gainsborough U13, Lincoln United U14 v Bottesford U13 OSL, Bottesford U13 QS v Baston, Immingham Pilgrims Town v Holbeach, Discoveries U13 Flyers v Caythorpe & Fulbeck, Long Bennington v Messingham, Deeping U15 Blues v Marshall Sports U13, Boston United v JFC Boston U13, Marshall Sports U13 Colts v Discoveries Knights, Appleby Frodingham U14 Saints v Appleby Frodingham U13 Saints, Spalding Orange v Marshall Sports U14, Cleethorpes Pattesons v Louth Old Boys Black, Grimsby Borough Wil-Lec v Spalding U13 Blue, St Helens v Wyberton Colts, Bottesford CQL v Sleaford U13, Sleaford U14 v JFC Boston U14, Grimsby Borough v Discoveries U13, Ruston Sports v Cleethorpes, Immingham Pilgrims v Appleby Frodingham U13, Louth Old Boys Red v Spalding U14 Blue, North Lindum Hawks v Healing Hotspurs, Ruston Sports Colts v HBW United, Barton v Stamford Young Daniels U13, Discoveries Town v Discoveries United, Bourne v Gainsborough, Grimsby Borough Telec v Winterton Rangers, Barrowby Gladiators v Bottesford U13 JCB.
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division One (noon): Peterborough Northern Star Black v Spalding Blue.
Under-15 Division Two: Bourne Red v Feeder (10.30am), Deeping Claret v Peterborough Northern Star White (10.30am), Werrington Red v Wisbech Town Acorns (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three: March Park Rangers v Stamford Yellow (10.30am), Spalding White v Park Farm Pumas Red (10.30am), Stamford White v Whittlesey Blue (10.30am), Holbeach Black v Netherton Hawks (2pm).
Under-16 Division One: Blackstones v Gunthorpe Harriers Navy (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Peterborough Northern Star (noon), Peterborough Sports v Stamford (noon).
Under-16 Division Two: Netherton v Bourne Claret (10.30am), Spalding v Oundle (2pm), Werrington v Gunthorpe Harriers Sky (2pm).
Under-16 Division Three: March Park Rangers v Stanground Sports (10.30am), Feeder v Crowland (2pm), Pinchbeck v Hampton (2pm), Rippingale & Folkingham v Hungate Green (2pm), Thorney Colts v Phoenix(2pm).
Under-18 Division One (2pm): Oakham v Yaxley Lynx, Peterborough Sports v March Soccer School Blue.
Under-18 Division Two: Hempsted v Thorpe Wood Rangers (10.30am), Peterborough ICA Sports v Glinton & Northborough Blue (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping (10.30am), Hampton v Oundle (noon).
Under-18 Division Three: Pinchbeck v March Soccer School White (10.30am), Boston v Netherton (2pm), Werrington v Bourne Blue (2pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP
First round (10.30am): Holbeach Yellow v Cleethorpes.
MONDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford v Chasetown, Romulus v Kidsgrove.
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Belper v Newcastle, Gresley v Market Drayton, Loughborough Dynamo v Alvechurch, Sheffield v Frickley, Spalding v Lincoln, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Leek.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup first round: Newport Pagnell v Rothwell Corinthians (winners at home to Rushden & Higham or Leicester Nirvana), Thrapston v Desborough (winners away to Wellingborough).
Premier Division: Oadby v St Andrews.
Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Olney, Potton v Irchester.
Reserve Division: Raunds v Harborough, Whitworth v Stewarts & Lloyds, Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA SENIOR TROPHY
First round: Boston v Holbeach (winners at home to Deeping or Blackstones).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
South: Grantham v Sleaford Sports.
THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE
West: Wisbech St Mary v Holbeach.
WEDNESDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Cleethorpes v Stamford, Corby v Peterborough Sports.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: ON Chenecks v Kirby Muxloe, Sleaford v Peterborough Northern Star.
Division One: Blackstones v Pinchbeck, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Lutterworth Athletic, Oakham v Lutterworth Town, Rushden & Higham v Raunds.
Reserve Division: Eynesbury v Newport Pagnell.
