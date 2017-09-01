FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list
SATURDAY
EMIRATES FA CUP
First qualifying round: Brocton v Deeping, Grantham v Holbeach.
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Belper v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Carlton v Bedworth, Corby v Sheffield, Stamford v Spalding.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup preliminary round: Pinchbeck v St Andrews (winners away to Raunds).
Premier Division: Desborough v Daventry, Harborough v Oadby, Kirby Muxloe v Eynesbury, Leicester Nirvana v ON Chenecks, Newport Pagnell v Peterborough Northern Star, Sileby v Rothwell Corinthians, Sleaford v Wellingborough, Whitworth v Cogenhoe.
Division One: Blackstones v Irchester, Buckingham v Lutterworth Town, Harrowby v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Long Buckby v Huntingdon, Lutterworth Athletic v Burton Park Wanderers, Melton v Stewarts & Lloyds, Olney v Bourne, Raunds v Oakham, Rushden & Higham v Thrapston.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Harborough, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Newport Pagnell, Cogenhoe v Raunds, Eynesbury v Whitworth, ON Chenecks v Olney, Oadby v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough, Rothwell Corinthians v Potton, Stewarts & Lloyds v Lutterworth Athletic.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Stamford Lions, Holbeach Res v Deeping Res, Ketton v Peterborough Sports Res, Moulton Harrox v Sawtry, Netherton v Langtoft, Peterborough ICA Sports v Sutton Bridge, Thorney v Warboys.
Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Wittering Harriers, Glinton & Northborough v Tydd St Mary, Kings Cliffe v Netherton Res, Long Sutton v Uppingham, Oakham Res v Oundle, Stamford Belvedere v Ramsey.
Division Two: FC Parson Drove v Ketton Res, FC Peterborough v Stilton, Langtoft Res v Eye, Netherton A v Spalding Town, Parkway Eagles v Whittlesey Res, Sawtry Res v Spalding Res, Stamford Lions Res v Rippingale & Folkingham.
Division Three: Brotherhood Sports v Whittlesey A, Holbeach Bank v Farcet, Oundle Res v Feeder, Riverside v Cardea, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Whaplode Drove, Uppingham Res v Stamford Belvedere Res.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A v Parkside, Eunice Huntingdon v Orton Rangers, Feeder Res v Peterborough NECI, Holbeach A v FC Peterborough Res, Huntingdon Rovers v Stamford Lions A, Tydd St Mary Res v Netherton B, Whittlesey B v Long Sutton Res.
Division Five: Hampton v Gunthorpe Harriers, Premiair Res v Kings Cliffe Res, Spalding A v AFC Orton, Wittering Harriers Res v Glinton & Northborough Res.
Chairman Championship Shield first round (1.30pm): Peterborough Polonia v Moulton Harrox Res.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP (2.15pm)
First round: Skegness v Louth Old Boys.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
CGB Humbertherm v Nettleham, Grimsby Borough Academy v Brigg Development, Horncastle v Sleaford Sports Amateurs, Immingham v Heckington, Louth v Wyberton, Ruston Sports v AFC Boston.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)
Premier Division: Benington v Wyberton Res, Billinghay v Railway, Coningsby v Fishtoft, Leverton Sheepgate v Fulbeck, Ruskington v Old Leake, Skegness Town Res v Pointon.
Division One: Boston College v Horncastle Res, Friskney v Swineshead Res, JFC Boston v Kirton Town, Old Doningtonians v Freiston, Sibsey v FC Kirton, Skegness United v Pointon Res.
Division Two: Boston Athletic v Coningsby Res, Colsterworth v Holbeach Bank, Park v Fosdyke, Railway Res v Boston International, Wyberton A v Billinghay Res.
Division Three: Fosdyke Res v Skegness Town A, Mareham v Old Doningtonians Res, Northgate Olympic v Boston College Res, Spalding Harriers v Eagle, Swineshead A v Woodhall Spa Res.
SUNDAY
LINCOLNSHIRE FA CUP (10.15am)
First round: Holbeach v South Holland United, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Rippingale & Folkingham, Jubilee v Sutton Bridge, Nettleham v Cowbit Athletic Bulls.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: CSKA Young Boys v England’s Hope, Chilvers v CSKA Emneth.
Division Two: Clenchwarton v CSKA Emneth Res, Gaywood Athletic v Gorefield, Ingoldisthorpe v March Saracens, Shouldham v Southery ASA, Sutton St James v Tydd St Mary, West Lynn Athletic v Fleet UC.
MONDAY
FA YOUTH CUP
Preliminary round (7pm): Eastwood Community v Deeping (winners away to Ashby Ivanhoe or Belper).
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch v Basford, Bedworth v Romulus, Frickley v Belper, Newcastle v Carlton, Peterborough Sports v Cleethorpes.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Yaxley, Deeping v Holbeach, Harborough v St Andrews, Leicester Nirvana v Sleaford, Oadby v Wellingborough, Peterborough Northern Star v Eynesbury, Rothwell Corinthians v Kirby Muxloe, Sileby v Daventry, Whitworth v Desborough, Wisbech v Boston.
Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon, Harrowby v Melton, Stewarts & Lloyds v Long Buckby.
Reserve Division: Newport Pagnell v Potton, Olney v Bugbrooke St Michaels.
WEDNESDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Kidsgrove v Gresley.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: ON Chenecks v Newport Pagnell.
Division One: Buckingham v Thrapston.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Desborough, Cogenhoe v Lutterworth Athletic, Eynesbury v Raunds.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
South: Boston Town v Newark.
