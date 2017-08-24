FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!

THURSDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Division One (6.30pm): Peterborough Polonia v Glinton & Northborough.

UNDER-21 FRIENDLY

Lincoln United v Spalding.

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Irchester v Raunds.

SATURDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch v Frickley, Belper v Lincoln, Carlton v Romulus, Chasetown v Gresley, Cleethorpes v Kidsgrove, Corby v Basford, Loughborough Dynamo v Leek, Market Drayton v Sheffield, Newcastle v Spalding, Peterborough Sports v Bedworth, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Boston v Sileby (winners away to Whitworth),Bugbrooke St Michaels v Blackstones (winners at home to Huntingdon), Deeping v Cogenhoe (winners at home to Harborough), Lutterworth Athletic v Eynesbury (winners at home to Yaxley), Wisbech v Potton (winners away to Olney).

Premier Division: Daventry v Harborough, Newport Pagnell v Kirby Muxloe, Oadby v Holbeach, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough, Rothwell Corinthians v Whitworth, St Andrews v Sleaford, Wellingborough v Leicester Nirvana, Yaxley v ON Chenecks.

Division One: Bourne v Lutterworth Town, Burton Park Wanderers v Long Buckby, Harrowby v Olney, Huntingdon v Buckingham, Melton v Thrapston, Pinchbeck v Rushden & Higham, Stewarts & Lloyds v Oakham.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Potton v Bourne (winners away to Irchester).

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe v Oadby, Desborough v Yaxley, Eynesbury v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Harborough v Stewarts & Lloyds, Irchester v Rothwell Corinthians, Olney v Peterborough Northern Star, Raunds v Lutterworth Athletic, Whitworth v ON Chenecks.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Deeping Res, Holbeach Res v Sawtry, Ketton v Netherton, Langtoft v Peterborough ICA Sports, Stamford Lions v Leverington Sports, Sutton Bridge v Peterborough Sports Res, Whittlesey v Thorney.

Division One: Tydd St Mary v Peterborough Polonia.

Division Two: Bretton North End v Stamford Lions Res, FC Parson Drove v FC Peterborough, Netherton A v Eye, Rippingale & Folkingham v Stilton, Spalding Res v Whittlesey Res.

Division Three: Cardea v Stamford Belvedere Res, Holbeach Bank v Feeder, Premiair v Whittlesey A, Riverside v Uppingham Res, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Brotherhood Sports, Whaplode Drove v Leverington Sports Res.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res v Eunice Huntingdon, Orton Rangers v Tydd St Mary Res, Parkside v Long Sutton Res, Ramsey Res v Huntingdon Rovers, Stamford Lions A v Feeder Res, Whittlesey B v Peterborough NECI.

Chairman Championship Shield first round (1.30pm): Oundle v Oakham Res, Ramsey v Kings Cliffe, Stamford Belvedere v AFC Stanground Sports Res, Uppingham v Crowland, Wittering Harriers v Netherton Res.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

CGB Humbertherm v Brigg Development, Grimsby Borough Academy v Louth, Horncastle v AFC Boston, Ruston Sports v Heckington, Skegness v Nettleham, Wyberton v Immingham.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)

Premier Division: Railway v Spilsby, Swineshead v Billinghay.

Division One: Boston College v JFC Boston Seniors, FC Kirton v Friskney, Freiston v Kirton Town, Pointon Res v Horncastle Res.

Division Two: Billinghay Res v Boston Athletic, Boston International v Fosdyke, Wyberton A v Colsterworth.

Division Three: Benington Res v Northgate Olympic, Old Doningtonians Res v Woodhall Spa Res, Skegness A v Swineshead A.

MONDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH (3pm)

Basford v Loughborough Dynamo, Bedworth v Corby, Frickley v Chasetown, Gresley v Belper, Kidsgrove v Newcastle, Leek v Market Drayton, Lincoln v Carlton, Romulus v Alvechurch, Sheffield v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Spalding v Cleethorpes, Stamford v Peterborough Sports.

TUESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Bourne v Harrowby (winners away to Irchester), Melton v Sleaford (winners away to Holbeach), Newport Pagnell v Burton Park Wanderers (winners at home to Rothwell Corinthians). First round: Peterborough Northern Star v Kirby Muxloe (winners away to Bugbrooke St Michaels / Blackstones / Huntingdon), Wellingborough v Lutterworth Town (winners at home to Thrapston or Desborough).

Premier Division: Boston v Deeping, Daventry v Whitworth, Desborough v Harborough, Eynesbury v Wisbech, Leicester Nirvana v Rothwell Corinthians, Sileby v Cogenhoe.

Reserve Knockout Cup first round: Cogenhoe v Harborough (winners at home to Peterborough Northern Star / Stewarts & Lloyds / Oadby), Lutterworth Athletic v Desborough (winners at home to Yaxley / Bugbrooke St Michaels / Newport Pagnell).

Reserve Division: Potton v Yaxley.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Sutton Bridge, Sawtry v Peterborough ICA Sports.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Spalding v Boston United.

WEDNESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Oakham v Oadby (winners away to Buckingham).

Premier Division: Holbeach v Yaxley.

Reserve Knockout Cup first round: Rothwell Corinthians v Raunds (winners at home to Eynesbury or ON Chenecks).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res v Thorney, Netherton v AFC Stanground Sports (8.10pm), Whittlesey v Peterborough Sports Res (6.30pm).

Division One (6.30pm): Kings Cliffe v Oakham Res, Peterborough Polonia v Netherton Res, Stamford Belvedere v Wittering Harriers, Uppingham v Oundle.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Long Sutton v Glinton & Northborough.