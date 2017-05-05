FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list
FRIDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Division One (6.45pm): Moulton Harrox Res v Baston.
Chairman Championship Shield final (7.15pm): Oakham Res v Warboys (at Peterborough Northern Star).
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Supplementary Cup final (7.30pm): Immingham v Wyberton (at Sleaford).
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-13 Division One (6.30pm): Stamford v Deeping Blue.
SATURDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Langtoft, Deeping Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Holbeach Res v Netherton, Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions, Pinchbeck v Sawtry, Stilton v Ketton, Wisbech Res v Moulton Harrox.
Division One: Glinton & Northborough v Whittlesey Res, Netherton Res v Kings Cliffe, Wittering Harriers v Oundle.
Division Two: Tydd St Mary v AFC Stanground Sports Res.
Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A v Brotherhood Sports, FC Peterborough v Farcet, Oundle Res v Uppingham Res, Sawtry Res v Bretton North End.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B v Cardea, Long Sutton Res v Wittering Harriers Res, Whaplode Drove v Tydd St Mary Res, Whittlesey C v Premiair.
Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res v Feeder Res, Holbeach A v Peterborough NECI.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE (2.30pm)
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay v Wyberton Res, Ruskington v Skegness Res, Spilsby v Old Leake, Swineshead v Leverton Sheepgate.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft v Fosdyke, Friskney v Woodhall Spa, Fulbeck v Old Doningtonians.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Pointon Res v FC Wrangle.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-12 CUP
Final (1.30pm): Deeping v Cleethorpes (at Lincoln City).
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE
Under-14A (10.30am): Cambridge City v Bourne.
Under-14B (10.30am): Priory Parkside v Cambourne, Ramsey v Histon Hornets (11.55am), Royston v Comberton Crusaders, Swavesey Spartans v Pinchbeck.
Under-16B (10.30am): Bottisham v Swavesey Spartans, Royston v Bourne, Sawston v March Park Rangers.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-9 Hereward Cup final (10am): Stamford Reds v Oundle White (at Whittlesey).
Under-9 League Cup final (11.30am): Park Farm Pumas Black v Phoenix (at Whittlesey).
Under-10 Hereward Cup final (10.30am): Boston v Park Farm Pumas Red (at Whittlesey).
Under-10 League Cup final (noon): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Stamford Reds (at Whittlesey).
SUNDAY
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)
Pinchbeck v Holbeach.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Championship North (2pm): Hungate Rovers v Wisbech Town, March Town United v Thurlby Tigers, Swineshead v P&L Motors Diamonds.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Hereward Cup final (10am): Pinchbeck Predators v Boston Black (at Whittlesey).
Under-11 League Cup final (noon): Deeping Clarets v March Soccer School Blue (at Whittlesey).
Under-12 Division One (noon): Hampton Royal v One Touch.
Under-12 Division Three (10.30am): Blackstones Green v Crowland, Bourne Claret v Oundle, Leverington Sports v Stanground Sports.
Under-13 Division One (2pm): Baston v Deeping Blue.
Under-13 Division Two: Riverside v Wisbech St Mary (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Bourne (noon).
Under-13 Division Three (noon): Oundle v Stanground Sports.
Under-13 Division Four (noon): Blackstones v JFC Boston.
Under-14 Division One: Wisbech St Mary v Werrington Blue (noon), Feeder v Yaxley Blue (2pm), Holbeach Yellow v Deeping Claret (2pm).
Under-14 Division Three: Wisbech Town Acorns v Werrington Red (10.30am), Stanground Sports v March Park Rangers Red (noon).
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division One (2pm): March Soccer School v Peterborough Sports.
Under-15 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue/Black v Riverside (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Hungate Green (10.30am), Spalding v Oundle (2pm), Stamford v Langtoft (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three (10.30am): Stanground Sports v Bourne Red.
Under-16 Division One: Malborne v Holbeach (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star Blue v Deeping (2pm).
Under-16 Division Two: Blackstones v Ketton (10.30am), Thorpe Wood Rangers v Glinton & Northborough Blue (2pm).
Under-18 Division One (2pm): Ketton v Deeping Blue.
Under-18 Division Three: March Soccer School v Yaxley Blue (10.30am), Oundle v Oakham (2pm).
MONDAY
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-18 Division One (6.30pm): Deeping Blue v Peterborough Northern Star.
TUESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach Res v Crowland (6.30pm), Netherton v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Pinchbeck v Langtoft (6.30pm).
Division Two (6.30pm): Tydd St Mary v Ramsey.
Division Five A (6.30pm): Feeder Res v Holbeach A, Glinton & Northborough Res v Eunice Huntingdon.
Veteran Division One: Long Sutton v Peterborough ICA Sports.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE
Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup final (7pm): Swineshead v Spilsby (at Boston Town).
WEDNESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Division Two (6.30pm): AFC Stanground Sports Res v Spalding Town.
Veteran Division One (8.15pm): Netherton v FC Peterborough.
PFA MINOR CUP
Final (7.30pm): British School of Sport v Cardea (at Yaxley).
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE (6.30pm)
Under-12 Division Three: Peterborough Northern Star v Leverington Sports.
Under-14 Division Three: Werrington Red v Thurlby Tigers.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Under-15 Division Two: Langtoft v Bourne Claret.
Under-15 Division Three: Feeder v Rippingale & Folkingham.
Under-18 Division One: Peterborough Northern Star v Wisbech Town Acorns.