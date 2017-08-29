FOOTBALL: Winning start for Spalding United youngsters

Lewis Thorogood felt proud of Spalding United’s positive performance after a winning start to the league season.

The Tulips’ under-21s saw off their manager’s former club Boston United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Jonny Lockie and Jordan Neil.

Lockie headed home just before the break following captain Matthew Clarke’s free-kick.

Neil raced clear to double the advantage and secure three points in the opening game of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section.

Thorogood admitted: “I’m really pleased because that’s our strongest squad and they all did their jobs.

“They looked professional and I can’t ask any more from them.

Jordan Neil celebrates scoring the second goal

“You can see why some of these boys are already on first-team forms because again they have shown their quality.

“Lewis Millington did a great job up front alongside Lockie who also played for the first team on Monday.

“Marcel Chipamaunga was top drawer and the back four looked solid without Alex Smith in goal.

“We couldn’t ask for a better start with a clean sheet and three points.

“It means a lot for these lads to do well for Spalding and I’m sure Chris Rawlinson is looking at a few others for the first-team squad.

“Clarke will sign forms very shortly as well. At the age of 19, he shows his passion.

“I’m proud of all of them. When I put the proposal to the club in March, I promised that we would deliver players for the first team.

“This is a cost-effective way and it’s paid dividends already.”

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Christopher; Floyd, Moulds, Clarke, Stewart; Chipamaunga, Dykes, Hart (sub Johnson 71 mins), Neil (sub Maria 87 mins); Lockie, Millington (sub Heeley 84 mins). Subs not used: McCallum, Bastos.

BOSTON UNITED

4-1-4-1: Payne; Gordon, Withers, Worthington (sub Ball 80 mins), Rodger; Evison (sub Pratt 56 mins); Ferrier (sub Brown 66 mins), Havard, Henton, Adams; Bark (sub Overned h-t). Sub not used: Grieves.

REFEREE

Christopher Armond.

GOALS

Lockie (44 mins, 1-0); Neil (71 mins, 2-0).

BOOKINGS

Floyd, Millington, Evison (fouls).

STAR MAN

Matthew Clarke – you can expect to see the under-21 skipper in the first-team squad very soon.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★