FOOTBALL: Winning run ended in quarter-final

Pinchbeck United suffered their first defeat since August as they were knocked out in the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup quarter-final.

A single strike midway through the second half put Nettleham through.

Player-manager Ian Dunn reflected: “We had a number of players missing but we’ve got a big squad so we should be able to cope.

“We created some good opportunities but didn’t test the keeper at all.

“I hit the post with a second-half header and Kofi Ross had a shot blocked on the line when we thought it had gone in.

“After they scored, we had to chase the game by putting balls in the box but there was no real quality. We weren’t good enough.

Pinchbeck v Nettleham

“I can’t fault the effort but good luck to Nettleham who did a job and won the game.

“They are the first team to stop us scoring since last February and we’d won every game since August.

“Now we’ve got to start all over again. We have four home games in a row where we need to do the business.”

Pinchbeck will be aiming for their 10th successive league win at Knight Street against Holbeach United’s reserves on Saturday.

Pinchbeck are denied in the first half