FOOTBALL: ‘We set up to win the battles by being effective’

Two goalline clearances and a brilliant block inside the six-yard box summed up the spirit shown by Pinchbeck United.

Luke Gardner, Liam Ogden and Chris Shipley protected a clean sheet while Ben Martin kept out Netherton United’s late pressure.

Ogden headed home the only goal of Friday’s final at Peterborough Northern Star’s Branch Bros Stadium.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “We set up for the battle because we knew it was going to be like that.

“We told the boys before the game that we couldn’t play too much football on that pitch.

“We had to play in the right areas, get the ball forward quickly and work hard to stop them.

The winning goal

“We felt our bench could win the game for us and one of the lads who came on set up the goal.

“All three substitutes gave us a bit of energy when we were looking tired at the end.

“We had to put our bodies on the line because the game was going to be won by which team did best in the penalty areas.

“It was a great header for the goal as he got in between both central defenders.

“Then we needed great saves and blocks to hold on.

“You can’t always win by being pretty and passing teams off the park. It’s about making sure you win the big battles by being effective.”

Pinchbeck v Netherton

Nick Bishop lifts the trophy

Photos by Tim Wilson

Ian Dunn

Liam Ogden heads home