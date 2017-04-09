FOOTBALL: ‘We dominated from start to finish’

Joint managers Tim Cole and Josh Ford led the celebrations as Holbeach United claimed the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup.

While Cole and assistant boss Darren Edey guided the team from the touchline, Ford led the attack alongside man of the match Jonny Allen.

Ford said: “It was a good, competitive game.

“No disrespect to them, but we have played some weaker sides in this competition.

“We knew the final would be tougher because in the third round we won 3-1 against Bradley Rovers who are in the same league as The Notts.

“Fair play to them at the end for shaking everyone’s hands and saying ‘well done, you deserved it’.

Every player had a job to do and we can’t fault any of them. Josh Ford

“Now we’ve got another cup final next weekend and the treble is on.

“Every player had a job to do and we can’t fault any of them.”

Cole added: “I only stopped feeling nervous when the second goal went in!

“We dominated from start to finish but they had one chance and they took it.

“We knew they would mix it up but I thought we handled that well.

“We stuck to the game plan and everyone worked hard for 90 minutes.”