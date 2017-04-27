FOOTBALL: ‘We are not being given fair chance in title race’

Fixture congestion ahead of two cup finals could hit Pinchbeck United’s hopes of being crowned Premier Division champions.

The Knights must complete their league programme in the next two weeks.

Following Wednesday night’s trip to Deeping Rangers Reserves, they have five games still to play – including two evening matches in Stamford next week.

Fabio Ramos hit a first-half double and then provided the assist for Luke Gardner to complete the 3-0 win at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

They are hoping to close the gap on Peterborough Sports Reserves at the top of the table - but the leaders remain four points clear following a 6-0 midweek victory at AFC Stanground Sports.

However, player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We are not being given a fair chance with six games in 13 days before two cup finals next month.

Pinchbeck needed a late winner at Uppingham

“It won’t be easy for some of our lads to finish work on time to get to Stamford on Tuesday and Thursday - but we have managed to get the kick-off times put back to 7pm.”

Pinchbeck needed a late winner by Liam Ogden away to Uppingham Town last weekend.

Dunn admitted: “There are no excuses – we can’t say we were tired because it was just one of those days where we weren’t great.

“After playing so well in the previous game at home to Crowland Town, it was very disappointing to watch.

“Uppingham are scrapping to stay up and they made it difficult for us.

“They did everything they could to stop us, although we created some openings and their keeper made a few saves.

“When we got a penalty with 10 minutes to go and he saved from Ollie Maltby, we thought the chance had gone.

“But, with five minutes to go, Liam hit a 20-yard volley into the top corner just when we needed that little bit of quality.”

Pinchbeck are back home on Saturday against Leverington Sports.

Meanwhile, third-placed Moulton Harrox won 4-2 at Holbeach United Reserves on Tuesday night.

Danny Maddison (2), Ben Allen and Daniel Lambe-Hyner were on target.

Moulton’s reserves won the Division One title after a draw between Warboys Town and Whittlesey Athletic.

Third-placed Sutton Bridge United won 2-1 in the derby date with Long Sutton Athletic. Jake Lally and substitute Ben English got the goals.