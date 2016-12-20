FOOTBALL: Unbeaten run ends at league leaders

Tydd St Mary’s unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at Division Two leaders Whittlesey Athletic A.

The hosts were looking for payback for when the Saints beat them in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Shield five weeks earlier.

Whittlesey had the early chances but Tydd went in front on 19 minutes.

Good work by Jordan Ainslie by the right corner flag saw him whip a great cross over to Tim Lowe who smashed it first time into the bottom right-hand corner.

Whittlesey were given a lifeline two minutes later when the referee harshly penalised left-back Aaron Parker for deliberate handball in the box when the ball was blasted directly at his hand from two feet away.

Whittlesey gladly took the decision and scored from the spot.

Tydd came out for the second half in a confident mood and chances were missed.

Whittlesey never gave up and on the hour mark they scored from a quick break-away.

This rocked the Saints and they threw everything at a dogged home side.

With just a few minutes of time added on left, Tydd sent everyone forward for a free-kick, including their keeper, in an attempt to get the equaliser but the ball was cleared and Whittlesey broke once again to score their third goal.

Tydd co-manager Dave Monaghan said: “I couldn’t have asked any more of the lads – we did everything right apart from score again.

“We have had a brilliant 2016 – winning two cups, gaining promotion and looking good in Division Two to date.

“Although we lost, we take that on the chin and look forward to an equally good 2017 for the Saints.”

Premier Division: Crowland 0 Peterborough Sports Res 6, Ketton 6 Deeping Res 2, Langtoft 3 Holbeach Res 3, Moulton Harrox 3 Netherton 4, Stamford Lions 2 Sawtry 0, Thorney 1 Pinchbeck 5, Uppingham 1 Leverington Sports 2, Wisbech Res 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3.

Division One: Baston 0 Oundle 4, Netherton Res 2 Long Sutton 2, Oakham Res 2 Sutton Bridge 3, Spalding Res 1 Whittlesey Res 3, Stamford Belvedere 0 Moulton Harrox Res 1, Warboys 3 Riverside 3.

Division Two: Leverington Sports Res 2 Stamford Lions Res 4, Parkway Eagles 0 AFC Stanground Sports Res 3, Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3 Langtoft Res 8, Spalding Town 1 Ramsey 5, Whittlesey A 3 Tydd St Mary 1.

Division Three: Eye 14 Uppingham Res 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 0 FC Peterborough 2, Whittlesey B 1 Rutland DR 1.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 0 Stamford Lions A 2, FC Peterborough Res A Whittlesey C A, Huntingdon Rovers2 Netherton B 6, Long Sutton Res 0 Whaplode Drove 2, Wittering Harriers Res 7 Holbeach Bank 3.

Division Five: Glinton & Northborough Res 1 Ramsey Res 1, Leverington Sports A 3 Wisbech Town Acorns 2, Orton Rangers 3 Feeder Res 4, Peterborough NECI 1 Holbeach A 2, Riverside Res 0 Eunice Huntingdon 7.

League Cup quarter-final: Tydd St Mary Res 3 Kings Cliffe Res 0.