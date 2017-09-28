FOOTBALL: Two points dropped on ‘frustrating’ night for Spalding United

Spalding United’s under-21s fought back from 3-1 down to take a point – but manager Lewis Thorogood was left feeling frustrated.

Defender Paul Walker marked his return to action after appendicitis with two goals and he also hit the woodwork twice.

Scott Floyd scored the first equaliser for the Tulips away to Boston Town on Wednesday night as they shared six goals.

Thorogood said: “It was a case of two points dropped on a frustrating evening. We didn’t reach our full potential.

“We had chances to bury them but equally, we created our own problems.

“We had all the possession in the first 25 minutes and they rode the storm.

“We lacked discipline and shape as Boston went through our midfield and defence to go 1-0 up. At half-time, we thought ‘what is going on?’ but we came out and got the equaliser.

“Then we totally switched off as it all fell apart. We were 3-1 down and it could have been four or five. I thought we would have to write it off as a horror show.

“Boston were physical, strong and well organised with a couple of pacy players who made a big difference.

“Credit to them and I think they will be right up there. They were a lot better than Boston United who we beat in the first game of the season.

“Walker pulled one back, converted a penalty when Floyd was taken out and then hit the post when he could have got a hat-trick.

“It was wide open and they missed a sitter in stoppage-time as well.

“We could have won it or lost it in the end. We treated it like a defeat.

“Walker and Jonny Lockie both came through 90 minutes but overall we showed a bit of character to come back.

“There is nothing to stop us from winning the south league and going into the play-off final – only our individual mistakes could cost us.

“We’ll get back to training and iron out a few things so we are ready to win the next game.”

Spalding are back in action at Newark Town on Thursday, October 12.