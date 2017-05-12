FOOTBALL: Twin test for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United are aiming to defend one trophy – and then collect more silverware three nights later.

They face Netherton United this evening (7.15pm kick-off) in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League’s President Premier Shield final at Peterborough Northern Star’s ground.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “We won the competition at the end of last season – but it’s going to be tough to defend it against Netherton on a pitch which is not particularly good.

“This season we’ve won twice and drawn once against Netherton so form is in our favour.

“It’s an old cliche, of course, but form goes out of the window for a cup final.

“We’ve had a chat to regroup and prepare for the game.”

Pinchbeck also face ICA Sports in the PFA Senior Cup final at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on Monday.

Dunn added: “We’ll make sure we prepare properly on Saturday afternoon as we know we can’t just turn up on Monday night and win it.

“Both games are different and it would be naive for us to think we can play on Friday then go again three nights later without speaking to each other.”