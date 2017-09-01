FOOTBALL: Treble winners kick off season

Holbeach United start their second season on Sunday with a 100 per cent record from last term’s hat-trick of titles.

The Tigers will begin the defence of the Lincolnshire FA Sunday Cup at home to Spalding League rivals South Holland United.

Joint managers Tim Cole and Josh Ford have retained the treble-winning squad as they look to push for honours again.

Cole said: “We’re excited to get everyone back together.

“The first game in the cup is a little bit different because we know all about each other from the league.

“A few players are away at this stage of the season but we are hoping to have a strong side. We’re looking to make a statement from the start and show our intentions.”