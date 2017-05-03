FOOTBALL: Title challenge is almost over for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United’s dreams of a trophy treble have been effectively ended.

The Knights are seven points behind Peterborough Sports Reserves in the title race after Tuesday’s results.

With three games each to play, the leaders have a superior goal-difference so they only need two points to take the championship.

Callum Lawe and Tom Sergeant put Pinchbeck 2-1 up at Stamford Lions – only for Luke Ball to hit a 19-minute hat-trick.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We didn’t deserve to take anything from the game as we didn’t play particularly well.

“At times this season, we’ve managed to secure the points in that situation.

“But we made some silly, uncharacteristic errors. The preparation wasn’t ideal as players were rushing around by leaving work at 5.30pm and getting to Stamford for a 7pm kick-off.

“It’s not all doom and gloom as we need to regroup and get ready for Thursday night’s game at Ketton.

“I think the title race is written off now and fair play to Peterborough Sports. They beat us twice and they have beaten everyone else around them. We need to win all three league games to prepare for two cup finals.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Clow was sent off for a second bookable offence as Holbeach United Reserves lost 2-0 at home to Peterborough Sports Reserves on Tuesday.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 0 Peterborough Sports Res 2, Stamford Lions 4 Pinchbeck 2.

Division One: Long Sutton 3 Spalding Res 2, Netherton Res 1 Warboys 3.

Division Three: Sawtry Res 7 Brotherhood Sports 1.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Barclays Brokers Willoughby Cup final: Swineshead 2 Leverton Sheepgate 0 (at Boston Town).