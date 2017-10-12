FOOTBALL: ‘The pressure is back on to get the right result’

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21s can move level on points at the top of the table tonight.

The Tulips face Newark Town at Collingham in search of their first away win.

They shared six goals at Boston Town in the previous fixture, having won at home to Boston United.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We have been close to getting more goals so I hope that we can really crack on tonight by improving our goal difference.

“I’ve spoken to assistant manager Graham Almond about tinkering with the formation to give us strength at the back.

“We produced a show of character to get back into the game at Boston Town from 3-1 down.

We have to make sure we are not complacent. We can’t afford to think we will turn up and roll them over. Lewis Thorogood

“I went to watch Boston Town’s 2-1 win over Boston United on Tuesday which put them three points in front of us.

“The pressure is back on to get the right result.

“We’ll respect them but we need to go there and win.

“We are not quite sure what to expect from Newark as they were taken apart 6-0 against Boston Town and then drew 3-3 at home to Grantham Town.

“We have to make sure we are not complacent. We can’t afford to think we will turn up and roll them over.

“We have a strong squad available, although it’s not ideal to play on the same night as first-team training.”

Jack Fixter will come into the under-21 squad along with the likes of Lews Millington, Matthew Clarke and Marcel Chipamaunga who have got first-team experience.

Joe Christopher will play in goal as Alex Smith has gone on loan for a month to Yaxley.

Other youngsters are also being lined up for temporary deals in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

Thorogood added: “We want them to gain experience so they are pushing for the first-team squad. Hopefully a few lads will be involved in the League Cup next week.”