FOOTBALL: Support needed for Lincolnshire FA under-18s

Sponsors are being urged to come forward in support of the Lincolnshire FA’s under-18 representative team.

They want to raise around £600 for an overnight stay to next month’s game.

The squad face a four-hour trip to play Northumberland FA in the Association of Northern Counties Youth League.

Last season Lincolnshire FA won Division Two to earn promotion and they are level on points at the top of the table after three games this term.

But parents had to raise around £6,000 to keep the squad playing as Lincolnshire FA were planning to fold the side due to reduced funding from the Football Association.

Local companies who helped with donations were Town & County Engineering Services, K Norton Electrical Contractors, G&C Haulage and Carrera Engineering.

The squad includes Dan Dougill (Holbeach United) and Jonny Lockie (Spalding United).

Dougill has made nine appearances over the last two seasons while Lockie made his debut in the last game – a 2-1 victory over North Riding FA.

If you can offer sponsorship for the game at Northumberland FA on Saturday, February 4, email sidoogs@aol.com or call 07919 397074.