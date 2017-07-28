FOOTBALL: Sunday showdown for derby rivals

Newly-promoted Tydd St Mary face a derby date in Division One on Sunday (11am kick-off).

The Saints take on Long Sutton Athletic who are also hoping to make a challenge at the top of the table.

Tydd St Mary joint boss Carl Wilson said: “We’ve had a good few seasons since joining the PDFL from the Boston League five years ago.

“We were forced to start in Division Five and work our way up the leagues. With hard work and commitment, the club have finally got to a level we feel we belong.

“After gaining our second successive promotion by beating Langtoft United’s reserves in the Division Two play-off final last season and retaining the Spalding Inter-Services Cup by beating Long Sutton on penalties, the past two seasons have been great for us.

“Pre-season has been good and we have learnt a lot from our players, experimenting with formations and bedding in new personnel.

This match over the past few seasons has always been a close one and we are in for a real spectacle. Carl Wilson

“We challenged ourselves against strong opposition for the games to prepare ourselves for a tough season ahead.

“We have built on the bedrock of the team that has got us to where we are now by making some key additions in the summer.”

Tydd’s new signings are defenders Alan Burch and Tom Curson plus former Holbeach United striker Jake Clitheroe.

Wilson added: “With these additions to our already strong squad, we are hopeful for the season ahead of us and will be looking for a top-five finish.

“We are looking forward to our local derby with Long Sutton this weekend and we are hopeful that there will be a big turnout to see both teams battle against each other.

“This match over the past few seasons has always been a close one and we are in for a real spectacle.”

Long Sutton manager Omar Joof said: “Generally I’ve been very pleased with how pre-season has gone.

“These are early days but we’ve made good signings, including Tommy Treacher.

“It’s going to be a great day for the club with a local derby which will hopefully bring out a lot of people.

“I’m expecting this squad to challenge for promotion to the Premier Division.

“We’ll take it one step at a time but hopefully we can make it happen.”