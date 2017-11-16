FOOTBALL: Spalding United youngsters can stop ‘doom and gloom’

Have your say

Under-21 manager Lewis Thorogood wants to help restore the feelgood factor at Spalding United.

The Tulips are looking to extend their advantage in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section with three points at Harrowby United tonight.

Lewis Millington, Marcel Chipamaunga, Alex Smith, Jordan Neil, Matt Clarke and Scott Floyd have already made senior appearances this season.

Following budget cuts, they are likely to become involved more often with the first-team squad.

Thorogood said: “They are all ready to step up and hungry to play.

“My message to those boys is all about going out to produce peformances and get some positivity around the club.

Lewis Thorogood (left) with Chris Ayre of Maples Solicitors who have sponsored the players training tops this season

“It seems there is a bit of doom and gloom after the announcements over the budget.

“We need to get the feelgood factor back so wins tonight and on Saturday will help.”

Top-of-the-table Spalding must end Harrowby’s 100 per cent record tonight to remain in pole position.

With 10 points from four league games, the Tulips are ahead of Boston Town on goal difference.

So far the Arrows have won both matches 2-1 ahead of Spalding’s trip to Dickens Road.

Thorogood added: “They are a young and lively team with energy but we need to be cautious as the pitch might not be conducive to playing good football.

“We must prepare well by knowing we could slip up in these games if we cut corners.

“We have to approach this professionally and get the job done.

“Hopefully, Boston will drop points so we can start to pull away at the top.

“Our boys have an extra incentive knowing there is a very high possibility of being involved more regularly in the first team.

“We will be supporting the senior squad as much as possible.”

Jonny Lockie and Jack Fixter will join the under-21 squad again with more first-team players also likely to be involved.