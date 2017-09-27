FOOTBALL: Spalding United youngsters back in action

Lewis Thorogood expects a tough test for Spalding United’s under-21s tonight.

The Tulips’ youngsters face a trip to Boston Town (8pm kick-off) in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League - nearly a month since the opening game produced a 2-0 home win over Boston United.

Under-21 team manager Thorogood said: “I watched Boston Town’s first game when they beat Newark Town 6-0 and took them apart quite easily.

“I don’t expect the pitch to be anything special so conditions will make it a difficult game.

“I know they have got two or three former Boston United youngsters plus some players who have been in the first-team squad.

“As a club, Boston Town are on a high at the moment as all the teams are winning games.

“They will think they can’t be beaten so we need to go there and do a professional job to get three points.

“We’ve got a full-strength squad including Lewis Millington, Alex Smith and Marcel Chipamaunga who have been involved this season in the first-team squad.”

Paul Walker and Jonny Lockie will be involved with the under-21 squad tonight.

Walker has been an unused substitute for the first team in the last two games following a lay-off due to appendicitis.

Lockie’s three-match ban in the Evo-Stik South will be completed at the weekend when Spalding go to Market Drayton Town.

Manager Chris Rawlinson said: “Last week’s game at Frickley Athletic was a bit early for Walker but we could have used him against Chasetown on Saturday if we had needed him.

“If he comes through the under-21 game tonight and training tomorrow, he will be available for selection at the weekend.

“He gives us many different options and I believe that could include central midfield following Matt Varley’s decision to leave the club this week.”