FOOTBALL: Spalding United under-21s keep focus on top spot

Have your say

Keeping it tight at the back is the number one priority for Spalding United’s under-21s.

The Tulips can regain top spot in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League south section with a home win over bottom-of-the-table Sleaford Sports on Wednesday night.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “They are a young side and full of energy.

“They can score goals and they have only lost narrowly in a couple of games.

“On paper, it’s a winnable fixture – although we will be taking nothing for granted.

“It all depends of how we start the game. We have a full squad and we must focus on what we need to do right.

We’ve got enough arsenal going forward where we look absolutely fine. But we have to make sure we are steady at the back. Lewis Thorogood

“It’s an opportunity to get a few goals if we perform like we did at Newark Town.

“One of the criticisms from our games, including a friendly last week, is that defensively we have looked quite fragile.

“We need a settled back four and I’m hoping another centre-half will join the squad before this game.

“We’ve got enough arsenal going forward where we look absolutely fine. But we have to make sure we are steady at the back.

“Hopefully there will be a decent turnout at home to see us go back on top of the table. We want to kick on and break away from the group.”

Jonny Lockie is likely to be involved again along with some first-team players.

Former Bourne Town playmaker George Couzens – who scored for Grantham Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup quarter-final against Spalding – has joined the Tulips.

New signing James Gordon will play for Pinchbeck United so Scott Floyd is set to remain at right-back.

Meanwhile, a race night is being held at the Tulips Social Club on Saturday (7.30pm start) to raise funds for the under-21s.

To buy a horse (£5), sponsor a race (£25), donate a raffle prize and order a fish and chip supper, email lewisthorogood @spaldingunited.net