FOOTBALL: Spalding United’s under-21s set for tougher test

Have your say

Spalding United’s youngsters miss the chance of extending their league advantage after their game against Grantham tonight (Tuesday November 28) was postponed.

The Tulips have won four out of five in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section.

Spalding scored eight times at Harrowby United for a huge boost to the goal difference.

Disappointed manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We’ve watched Grantham and they are one of the stronger sides in this league.

“They are training full-time and some of the players have got into the first-team squad for the League Cup and FA Trophy this season.

“So we were expecting a very different game to what we have seen in the last two or three.

We could get caught out if we go into tonight thinking it will be another game like those wins over Harrowby, Newark Town and Sleaford Sports. Lewis Thorogood

“We wanted to improve our goal difference and we’ve done that. Our record is worth an extra point on the board.

“If we keep the momentum and beat Boston Town at home in mid-December then we can go further clear at the top.

“We want to push on now and finish the job.

Frustratingly, Thorogood had a full-strength squad available, including Alex Smith, Matt Clarke, Scott Floyd, Marcel Chipamaunga, Lewis Millington and Jordan Neil who have all gained first-team experience.

They were again likely to be joined by Jonny Lockie and Jack Fixter.

Centre-half Neal Spafford was also expected to be involved for the first time since suffering a torn calf muscle towards the end of Spalding’s win at Romulus in the Evo-Stik South last month.