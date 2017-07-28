FOOTBALL: Spalding Town are up for the challenge

Have your say

Spalding Town will start a new era against one of their title rivals on Saturday (4.30pm) at Knight Street, Pinchbeck.

The club will be using the ground this season thanks to Pinchbeck United’s move to the Sir Halley Stewart Field following promotion.

The new-look Spalding Town squad are expected to challenge for the Division Two championship along with Wisbech St Mary Saints.

Manager Danny Kingman said: “They are a new team this season who have made some very good signings.

“They are hoping to reach Step Six in the next few years.

“Over the summer we have completely reorganised and brought in Tom Roberts as player-coach.

Pinchbeck have welcomed us here with open arms. We want to reward everyone with silverware. Danny Kingman

“He has come here with a lot of local players and we’re hoping to challenge for the title.

“I took over as manager midway through last season when Chris Page moved to Holbeach United’s reserves.

“We were struggling to get players and we narrowly avoided relegation.

“Hopefully this season will be different and Pinchbeck have welcomed us here with open arms. We want to reward everyone with silverware.

“We’ll be wearing our new kit sponsored by Coronation Bars for the first time and we’re looking forward to this tough test in our opening game.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the groundhop weekend.”