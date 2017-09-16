FOOTBALL: ‘Some boys were given that opportunity to step up and they didn’t take it’

More changes will be made to Spalding United’s under-21 development squad ahead of the next league game.

They face a trip to Boston Town on Thursday, September 28, after an impressive start to the Lincolnshire FA League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Boston United.

But the Tulips suffered a 3-2 defeat at Grimsby Borough in a friendly last week.

Jordan Neil put Spalding in front but they trailed 3-1 when Jonny Lockie replied.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We used the game at the start to use squad players as we know the strongest side and those who are involved in the first team.

“It was a mixed team and we didn’t get into the game early on. I thought we gave them too much space, respect and time in midfield.

“But we scored first and I felt we could settle down to take control of the game.

“That didn’t happen and we went 3-1 down before half-time instead of closing the ball down and popping it around.

“Grimsby are a good outfit and we changed things around at half-time by putting on a few more senior players.

“Lockie scored and we were pushing for the equaliser but we just ran out of time.

“We had a lot of possession in the second half but overall it just proved what we already knew.

“The nucleus of the squad is more than adequate for what we want to achieve here in terms of pushing for the first team.

“However, other players in the squad need to step up to the mark and reach that level as well.

“We wanted to given them a run-out and an opportunity. We’ll have to decide whether they carry on here or move on.

“We want to win every game but it was a friendly so I’m not upset about the result.

“Some boys were given that opportunity to step up and they didn’t take it.

“We’ve also got three boys off to university so we’re looking to strengthen the squad.”