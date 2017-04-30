FOOTBALL: Six of the best for Pinchbeck United - round-up and results

Pinchbeck United remain four points behind the league leaders with just four games to go.

The Knights hit Leverington Sports for six on Saturday thanks to Tyler Wright (3), Fabio Ramos, captain Nick Bishop and substitute Bradley Murrell.

But a single strike for Peterborough Sports Reserves at home to Deeping Rangers Reserves proved enough to maintain their advantage in the title race.

Pinchbeck face two away midweek games at Stamford Lions and Ketton before two home matches and a couple of cup finals.

SATURDAY

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South play-off final: Witton 2 Spalding 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 0 Deeping 0, Cogenhoe 2 Harborough 1, Eynesbury 2 Desborough 0, Harrowby 0 Wisbech 5, Holbeach 1 Wellingborough 2, Kirby Muxloe 0 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Leicester Nirvana 3 Huntingdon 2, Newport Pagnell 2 Peterborough Sports 4, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Sileby 4, Sleaford 4 Oadby 2, Yaxley 5 ON Chenecks 0.

Reserve Division: Desborough 4 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Harborough 2 Newport Pagnell 3, Peterborough Northern Star 4 ON Chenecks 0, Whitworth 7 Lutterworth 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland 1 Stamford Lions 8, Langtoft 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Moulton Harrox 4 Ketton 3, Netherton 10 Uppingham 0, Peterborough Sports Res 1 Deeping Res 0, Pinchbeck 6 Leverington Sports 0, Wisbech Res 3 AFC Stanground Sports 3.

Division One: Kings Cliffe 3 Long Sutton 0, Moulton Harrox Res 2 Warboys 1, Whittlesey Res 4 Glinton & Northborough 0.

Division Two: Ramsey 7 Leverington Sports Res 0, Stamford Lions Res 0 Tydd St Mary 6.

Division Three: Oundle Res 9 Brotherhood Sports 2, Sawtry Res 4 Eye 2, Uppingham Res 2 Bretton North End 8.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 4 Premiair 4, Huntingdon Rovers 2 Whaplode Drove 8, Long Sutton Res 0 Feeder 2, Netherton B 0 Wittering Harriers Res 4, Stamford Lions A 3 AFC Stanground Sports B 1, Tydd St Mary Res 0 Cardea 7.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Res 6 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 0, CGB Humbertherm 1 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 1 Leverton Sheepgate 1, Billinghay 3 Old Leake 1, Coningsby 1 Ruskington 2, Skegness Res 2 Swineshead 5, Wyberton Res 2 Spilsby 3.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fosdyke 1 Freiston 4, Railway 7 Friskney 1, Swineshead Res 1 Old Doningtonians 1, Woodhall Spa 1 Fishtoft 3.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Fishtoft Res 1 FC Wrangle 2, Kirton Town Res 2 Pointon Res 3, Sibsey 1 Boston International 3.

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE

Under-14A: Bar Hill 11 Bourne 1, Cambridge City 1 Isleham 1, Linton Aztecs 5 Burwell Tigers 0, Yaxley 2 Newmarket 0.

Under-14B: Histon Hornets 0 Priory Parkside 1, Pinchbeck 8 Royston 0, Ramsey 0 Comberton Crusaders 1.

Under-16B: Bourne 1 Bottisham 5, March Park Rangers 2 Royston 3.

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-9 League Cup semi-final: Peterborough Northern Star White 5 Phoenix 5 (pens 4-5; Phoenix to play Park Farm Pumas Black).

Under-14 Division Three: March Park Rangers Red 6 Holbeach Black 2.