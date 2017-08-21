FOOTBALL: Six of the best at Moulton Harrox

Have your say

Moulton Harrox maintained their impressive start to this season by opening up a seven-point lead.

They thrashed Ketton 6-0 at Broad Lane on Saturday with doubles from strike pair Marcus Parry and Jake Mason. Louis Steadman and Joe Townsend were also on the scoresheet.

Moulton have won five out of six in the Premier Division. They are back home on Saturday against second-placed Sawtry.

Langtoft United are looking for a new manager after four successive defeats left them at the foot of the table.The home game against Thorney on Saturday was called off due to a lack of players.

Langtoft are due to face Stamford Lions on Wednesday.

Sutton Bridge United – who lost 3-1 at Netherton United – are away to Holbeach United’s reserves on Tuesday (7pm).

Jake Mason and Marcus Parry

The Tigers won 6-1 at AFC Stanground Sports thanks to goals from Jonny Allen (3), Josh Lawrence (2) and Scott Powley.

Deeping Rangers’ reserves lost 6-0 at Peterborough ICA Sports.

SATURDAY

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 Holbeach Res 6, Moulton Harrox 6 Ketton 0, Netherton 3 Sutton Bridge 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 6 Deeping Res 0, Peterborough Sports Res 3 Sawtry 2, Whittlesey 1 Leverington Sports 1.

Moulton Harrox v Ketton. Photos by Tim Wilson

Division One: Long Sutton 4 Kings Cliffe 2, Oundle 2 Moulton Harrox Res 2, Peterborough Polonia 5 Oakham Res 1, Ramsey 1 Netherton Res 1, Stamford Belvedere 4 Crowland 2, Uppingham 2 Glinton & Northborough 1, Wittering Harriers 1 Tydd St Mary 3.

Division Two: Bretton North End 1 Ketton Res 0, Eye 2 FC Peterborough 2, Parkway Eagles 2 Spalding Town 2, Rippingale & Folkingham 2 Wisbech St Mary Saints 4, Spalding Res 5 Stilton 1, Stamford Lions Res 9 Sawtry Res 0.

Division Three: Cardea 10 Holbeach Bank 1, Feeder 7 Stamford Belvedere Res 1, Premiair 8 Leverington Sports Res 0, Riverside 1 Farcet 4, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 Oundle Res 5, Whaplode Drove 5 Whittlesey A 3.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 6 Holbeach A 1, FC Peterborough Res 0 Long Sutton Res 3, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Whittlesey B 2, Parkside 1 Stamford Lions A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 3 Peterborough NECI 4.

TUESDAY

Premier Division: Holbeach Res v Sutton Bridge (7pm), Ketton v Peterborough ICA Sports, Sawtry v AFC Stanground Sports.

Division One: Oakham Res v Wittering Harriers.

WEDNESDAY

Premier Division: Deeping Res v Peterborough Sports Res, Netherton v Thorney, Stamford Lions v Langtoft (6.30pm).

Division One: Long Sutton v Moulton Harrox Res (7.30pm), Oundle v AFC Stanground Sports Res (6.30pm), Uppingham v Kings Cliffe (6.30pm).