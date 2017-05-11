FOOTBALL: Shoot-out trophy win for county boys

Year 11 students representing the Lincolnshire Schools Football Association under-16 team have won the Midlands Schools Inter-County Trophy.

Boys were selected after trials in September and have played ESFA national cup games, friendlies and competitive fixtures against other counties.

Having lost out in the first game of the season to West Yorkshire on penalties, the Lincolnshire boys rallied and remained unbeaten in the next seven games of the season with victories against Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Humberside, Worcestershire and local elite academies.

After a 2-0 semi-final win against Worcestershire, the county boys faced old enemies Humberside in the regional final at Melton Mowbray.

Humberside took a first-half lead after a defensive mix-up but Jack Gurney got the equaliser.

Cameron Baldock-Smith (Deeping School) and Harry Burchnall (Spalding Grammar School) were on defensive duty as the game remained all-square after extra-time.

The game went to penalties and Seth Greeves, who had an excellent game all night, saved Humberside’s first two spot-kicks as Charlie Careless and Nathan Pickering scored the first two for Lincolnshire.

Humberside scored their third and Lincolnshire replied with Jenson Bark converting.

Humberside had to score to stay in the competition – but Greeves saved again.

Martyn Lakin, Lincolnshire manager and Spalding Academy head of physical education, thanked all players and parents for their support throughout the season – along with Deepings School teacher Anthony Brooks, Boston Grammar head of PE Matt Hodgkin and physio Jim Overton.

The county squad need a new kit sponsor for next season. Anyone interested in becoming a front of shirt sponsor on a kit that lasts three to five seasons can contact email martyn.lakin@spaldingacademy.org.uk.