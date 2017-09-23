FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

A stoppage-time goal sent Holbeach United into the Buildbase FA Vase first round proper.

Substitute Jordan Keeble’s deflected header booked a place for the Tigers in the draw on Monday lunchtime as they beat Huntingdon Town 2-1 at Carter’s Park.

Lewis Leckie’s opener was cancelled out in the first half and Rick Drury saved a penalty after the break.

Alex Beck struck four times as Wisbech Town won 5-0 at Bourne Town in ths second qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Spalding United claimed a third successive home win in the Evo-Stik South.

Gary King converted a penalty and Nathan Whitehead smashed in a 25-yard volley as the Tulips saw off Chasetown 2-0.

Scott Mooney (2) and Scott Coupland earned a 3-0 win for Deeping Rangers at Oadby Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Ollie Maltby (2) and Josh Smith were on target in Pinchbeck United’s 3-2 victory at Lutterworth Athletic in Division One.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 1 Stamford 5, Bedworth 0 Belper 2, Carlton 0 Leek 1, Cleethorpes 6 Romulus 0, Gresley 3 Lincoln 4, Kidsgrove 3 Frickley 2, Loughborough Dynamo 4 Corby 3, Newcastle 0 Peterborough Sports 3, Sheffield 1 Basford 2, Spalding 2 Chasetown 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 0 Market Drayton 1.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

Second qualifying round: Bourne 0 Wisbech 5, Holbeach 2 Huntingdon 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harborough 0 Newport Pagnell 1, Oadby 0 Deeping 3, Sleaford 2 Rothwell Corinthians 4, Wellingborough 0 Yaxley 2.

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels 5 Buckingham 2, Long Buckby 1 Blackstones 2, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Pinchbeck 3, Olney 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 1.

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 3 Eynesbury 1, Desborough 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Irchester 4 Bourne 1, Newport Pagnell 4 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Raunds 0 ON Chenecks 2, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Oadby 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Harborough 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield first round: Stamford Lions 2 Netherton 3.

League Shield first round: AFC Stanground Sports A 6 Orton Rangers 3, Huntingdon Rovers 1 Whittlesey B 0, Parkside 5 Kings Cliffe Res 2 (aet), Stamford Lions A 5 Netherton B 0, Wittering Harriers Res 1 FC Peterborough Res 2.

Premier Division: Deeping Res 1 Moulton Harrox 5, Langtoft 3 AFC Stanground Sports 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Thorney 1, Peterborough Sports Res 3 Holbeach Res 1, Sutton Bridge 3 Ketton 4, Warboys 6 Leverington Sports 1, Whittlesey 1 Sawtry 2.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 2 Uppingham 3, Crowland 3 Glinton & Northborough 1, Kings Cliffe 1 Wittering Harriers 0, Moulton Harrox Res 3 Netherton Res 1, Oakham Res 0 Long Sutton 6, Tydd St Mary 4 Stamford Belvedere 2.

Division Two: Bretton North End 2 Netherton A 1, Ketton Res 0 FC Peterborough 3, Sawtry Res 9 Stilton 0, Spalding Town 8 Parkway Eagles 3, Spalding Res 4 Rippingale & Folkingham 0, Whittlesey Res 2 Eye 2.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 7 Thorpe Wood Rangers 2, Oundle Res 1 Premiair 2, Stamford Belvedere Res 3 Riverside 2, Whaplode Drove 5 Holbeach Bank 1.

Division Four: Peterborough NECI 7 Holbeach A 2.

Division Five: FC Peterborough A 1 AFC Orton 8, Gunthorpe Harriers 1 Spalding A 7, Hampton 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 4.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 2 Horncastle 5, CGB Humbertherm 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6, Immingham 6 AFC Boston 1, Nettleham 2 Wyberton 1, Ruston Sports 3 Grimsby Borough Academy 4.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Benington 4 Ruskington 2, Billinghay 3 Old Leake 4, Coningsby 1 Swineshead 1, Leverton Sheepgate 3 Spilsby 2, Railway 7 Fishtoft 2, Skegness Town Res 1 Fulbeck 3, Wyberton Res 1 Pointon 2.

Division One: Freiston 2 JFC Boston 7, Skegness United 2 Swineshead Res 0.

Division Two: Boston International 2 Coningsby Res 0, Caythorpe 2 Billinghay Res 0, FC Wrangle 0 Holbeach Bank 3.

Division Three: Boston College Res 2 Northgate Olympic 2, Old Doningtonians Res 3 Benington Res 2, Swineshead A 1 Digby 4, Woodhall Spa Res 3 Leverton Sheepgate Res 1.

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup first round: Colsterworth 3 Boston Athletic 6, Eagle 5 Park 3, Fosdyke 4 Boston College 4 (3-5 on pens), Horncastle Res 3 Sibsey 1, Kirton Town 2 Friskney 1, Mareham 3 Spalding Harriers 3 (3-4 on pens).