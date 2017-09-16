FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United and Bourne Town picked up maximum points with home wins on Saturday.

The Tigers are fifth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division after a fifth victory from seven games.

Scott Mooney congratulates Kidderminster after the final whistle

They beat Whitworth 2-1 at Carter’s Park thanks to goals from George Zuerner and Lewis Leckie – but Joe Smith was controversially sent off before the break.

Zuerner’s opener was cancelled out in the first half but Whitworth were also reduced to 10 men and Leckie hit the late winner.

Pinchbeck moved up to third in Division One with a 3-1 victory over Bugbrooke St Michaels at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Ollie Maltby (2) and player-manager Ian Dunn were on target for the Knights.

Bourne maintained their fine form by beating Long Buckby 2-0 at Abbey Lawn with first-half strikes from Jordan Avis and Jezz Goldson-Williams.

Meanwhile, Deeping Rangers lost 4-2 at home to Kidderminster Harriers in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round.

The Clarets were 3-0 down at half-time but Dan Schiavi and Scott Mooney replied in front of a record attendance of 696 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Spalding United fought out a goalless draw at Leek Town in the Evo-Stik South.

The Tulips had a penalty saved and Bradley Maslen-Jones was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

EMIRATES FA CUP

Second qualifying round: Deeping 2 Kidderminster 4.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Bedworth 2 Sheffield 0, Frickley 3 Gresley 0, Leek 0 Spalding 0, Market Drayton 1 Corby 2, Newcastle 1 Loughborough Dynamo 2, Peterborough Sports 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 9, Stamford 3 Romulus 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 1 Leicester Nirvana 4, Daventry 3 Kirby Muxloe 2, Eynesbury 6 Harborough 5, Holbeach 2 Whitworth 1, Newport Pagnell 4 Sleaford 0, Oadby 1 ON Chenecks 1, Peterborough Northern Star 3 Sileby 3, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Wisbech 1, St Andrews 0 Yaxley 5, Wellingborough 4 Desborough 6.

Division One: Blackstones 9 Oakham 0, Bourne 2 Long Buckby 0, Huntingdon 0 Raunds 1, Lutterworth Town 1 Potton 2, Melton 1 Burton Park Wanderers 4, Pinchbeck 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Rushden & Higham 3 Harrowby 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Lutterworth Athletic 2.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Eynesbury 1, Desborough 5 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Harborough 3 Cogenhoe 2, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Olney 3, ON Chenecks 7 Bourne 1, Potton 2 Peterborough Northern Star 5, Raunds 1 Oadby 1, Whitworth 3 Rothwell Corinthians 3, Yaxley 2 Irchester 0.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

First round: Nettleham 1 Tydd St Mary 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield first round: Sutton Bridge 1 Whittlesey 3.

Premier Division: Ketton 0 Moulton Harrox 5, Langtoft 0 Netherton 7, Leverington Sports 3 Holbeach Res 0, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Peterborough Sports Res 6, Thorney 6 AFC Stanground Sports 3, Warboys 1 Stamford Lions 6.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 0 Crowland 7, Kings Cliffe 1 Uppingham 2, Long Sutton 1 Wittering Harriers 6, Moulton Harrox Res 5 Glinton & Northborough 1, Oakham Res 2 Netherton Res 7, Oundle 3 Stamford Belvedere 3, Peterborough Polonia 2 Ramsey 0.

Division Two: Bretton North End 10 Sawtry Res 1.

Division Three: Whittlesey A 1 Thorpe Wood Rangers 5.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 2 FC Peterborough Res 1, Huntingdon Rovers 2 Orton Rangers 1, Netherton B 2 Ramsey Res 2, Stamford Lions A 5 Parkside 0.

Division Five: Glinton & Northborough Res 2 AFC Orton 4, Spalding A 2 Kings Cliffe Res 0.

Intermediate Shield first round: Cardea 6 Oundle Res 3, Eye 20 Langtoft Res 0, FC Parson Drove 3 Brotherhood Sports 1, FC Peterborough 1 Ketton Res 5, Holbeach Bank 1 Spalding Res 3, Rippingale & Folkingham 2 Feeder 3, Spalding Town 4 Netherton A 0, Stilton 4 Parkway Eagles 3, Uppingham Res 1 Stamford Belvedere Res 2, Whaplode Drove 5 Premiair 5 (3-5 on pens).

League Shield first round: Eunice Huntingdon 8 Hampton 1, Holbeach A 5 Premiair Res 1, Tydd St Mary Res 4 Leverington Sports A 2.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Horncastle 2 Grimsby Borough Academy 0, Immingham 3 Brigg Town Development 2, Skegness 3 Ruston Sports 1, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2 AFC Boston 1.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverton Sheepgate 0 Railway 5, Ruskington 1 Pointon 3.

Division One: Boston College 8 FC Kirton 1, JFC Boston 2 Horncastle Res 1, Pointon Res 3 Sibsey 5.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 2 FC Hammers 3, Boston International 1 Billinghay Res 1, Caythorpe 0 Colsterworth 6, Railway Res 8 FC Wrangle 6, Wyberton A 1 Coningsby Res 0.

Division Three: Benington Res 1 Swineshead A 2, Eagle 3 Northgate Olympic 1, Old Doningtonians Res 4 Leverton Sheepgate Res 3, Skegness A 4 Boston College Res 1, Spalding Harriers 2 Digby 3, Woodhall Spa Res 2 Fosdyke Res 2.

SHS Allium Ltd Fishoft Cup first round: Billinghay 6 Wyberton Res 0, Fosdyke 1 Skegness Res 3, Freiston 8 Fishtoft 4, Friskney 3 Benington 2, Kirton Town 1 Woodhall Spa 4, Old Leake 2 Old Doningtonians 1, Swineshead 4 Spilsby 0.