FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Deeping Rangers booked their place in Monday’s Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round draw - but Holbeach United were knocked out with their first defeat of the season.

The Clarets won 4-2 at Brocton thanks to goals from Charlie Coulson, Scott Coupland, Dan Schiavi and Jason Kilbride.

They went ahead after 11 minutes through Coulson then took control with a quickfire double around the hour mark.

Coupland’s penalty was followed by Schiavi’s strike but the Midland League side got two goals back, only for Kilbride to secure progress two minutes from full-time.

The Tigers lost 2-1 at Grantham Town as a controversial spot-kick in first-half stoppage-time made the difference.

The Gingerbreads went ahead through Lee Shaw and Holbeach suffered another blow five minutes later when Dan Dougill was dismissed for an elbow.

However, Lewis Leckie converted a penalty to put the 10 men back on level terms.

Skipper Nick Jackson was punished for a foul and Andrew Wright converted what proved to be the winner despite Holbeach’s efforts after the break.

Charley Sanders was shown a red card after the final whistle for refusing to shake the referee’s hand.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck United hit double figures on their debut in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Knockout Cup.

They thrashed Premier Division side St Andrews 10-1 with hat-tricks for Andrew Tidswell and Liam Ogden.

Ollie Maltby and Josh Smith got early goals while Jack Withers made it 7-0 at the start of the second half.

Maltby added his second before Ogden’s late double completed the rout for the Knights.

Bourne Town returned from Olney Town with a 5-2 victory in Division One.

Spalding United ended a run of three successive defeats by earning a 1-1 draw at Stamford in the Evo-Stik South.

Devante Reittie put the Tulips in front on his debut but Jake Duffy levelled for the Daniels.

EMIRATES FA CUP

First qualifying round: Brocton 2 Deeping 4, Grantham 2 Holbeach 1.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Belper 0 Stocksbridge Park Steels 3, Carlton 2 Bedworth 1, Corby 1 Sheffield 1, Stamford 1 Spalding 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Pinchbeck 10 St Andrews 1 (Pinchbeck away to Raunds).

Premier Division: Desborough 1 Daventry 0, Harborough 1 Oadby 0, Kirby Muxloe 0 Eynesbury 2, Leicester Nirvana 4 ON Chenecks 0, Newport Pagnell 4 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Sileby 1 Rothwell Corinthians 4, Sleaford 2 Wellingborough 2, Whitworth 1 Cogenhoe 1.

Division One: Blackstones 0 Irchester 2, Buckingham 1 Lutterworth Town 0, Harrowby 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Long Buckby 0 Huntingdon 5, Lutterworth Athletic 7 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Melton 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Olney 2 Bourne 5, Raunds 3 Oakham 0, Rushden & Higham 3 Thrapston 0.

Reserve Division: Bourne 1 Harborough 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 0 Newport Pagnell 3, Cogenhoe 3 Raunds 5, Eynesbury 3 Whitworth 1, ON Chenecks 2 Olney 0, Oadby 1 Yaxley 1, Peterborough Northern Star 4 Desborough 3, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Potton 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Lutterworth Athletic 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Stamford Lions 5, Holbeach Res 5 Deeping Res 3, Ketton 1 Peterborough Sports Res 2, Moulton Harrox 4 Sawtry 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Sutton Bridge 1, Thorney 6 Warboys 0.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 2 Wittering Harriers 3, Kings Cliffe 0 Netherton Res 1, Long Sutton 4 Uppingham 0, Oakham Res 1 Oundle 4, Stamford Belvedere 1 Ramsey 5.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 4 Ketton Res 0, FC Peterborough 6 Stilton 2, Langtoft Res 1 Eye 16, Netherton A 5 Spalding Town 0, Parkway Eagles 2 Whittlesey Res 4, Sawtry Res 0 Spalding Res 9, Stamford Lions Res 2 Rippingale & Folkingham 2.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 8 Whittlesey A 2, Holbeach Bank 7 Farcet 0, Oundle Res 1 Feeder 3, Riverside 1 Cardea 13, Thorpe Wood Rangers 7 Whaplode Drove 4, Uppingham Res 1 Stamford Belvedere Res 2.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 0 Parkside 2, Eunice Huntingdon 1 Orton Rangers 0, Feeder Res 8 Peterborough NECI 3, Holbeach A 2 FC Peterborough Res 5, Huntingdon Rovers 2 Stamford Lions A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 6 Netherton B 0, Whittlesey B 6 Long Sutton Res 3.

Division Five: Hampton 7 Gunthorpe Harriers 1, Premiair Res 3 Kings Cliffe Res 2, Spalding A 1 AFC Orton 7, Wittering Harriers Res 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Peterborough Polonia 1 Moulton Harrox Res 2.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

CGB Humbertherm 4 Nettleham 8, Grimsby Borough Academy 0 Brigg Development 0, Horncastle 1 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 1, Immingham 8 Heckington 2, Ruston Sports 2 AFC Boston 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Benington 2 Wyberton Res 1, Billinghay 2 Railway 3, Coningsby 2 Fishtoft 0, Leverton Sheepgate 4 Fulbeck 1, Ruskington 4 Old Leake 0, Skegness Town Res 3 Pointon 4.

Division One: Boston College 2 Horncastle Res 0, Friskney 0 Swineshead Res 3, JFC Boston 0 Kirton Town 2, Old Doningtonians 3 Freiston 3, Sibsey 2 FC Kirton 2, Skegness United 6 Pointon Res 0.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 5 Coningsby Res 0, Colsterworth 7 Holbeach Bank 0, Park 5 Fosdyke 4, Railway Res 1 Boston International 5, Wyberton A 6 Billinghay Res 0.

Division Three: Fosdyke Res 1 Skegness Town A 3, Mareham 1 Old Doningtonians Res 10, Northgate Olympic 8 Boston College Res 0, Spalding Harriers 0 Eagle 4, Swineshead A 2 Woodhall Spa Res 3.