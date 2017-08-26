FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and full results service

Spalding United were hit for six in their first league defeat of the season.

The Tulips made the trip to Newcastle Town with a 100 per cent record in the Evo-Stik South.

But they followed up the midweek 2-0 home loss against Wisbech Town in the Emirates FA Cup with another setback on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Cole struck four times as Newcastle ran out 6-1 winners with Sam Bradbury and Jonathan Kapend also on target.

Spalding trailed 4-0 just past the half-hour mark and Gary King pulled one back just before the break.

Cole completed his hat-trick midway through the second period and then converted a penalty.

The Tulips are back home on Monday (3pm) against newly-promoted Cleethorpes Town - one of two teams with maximum points from three games.

Meanwhile, Will Bird got the only goal as Holbeach United won at Oadby Town to stay on top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Deeping Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Cogenhoe United in the Knockout Cup. Scott Coupland converted a penalty with eight minutes left for the Clarets.

Jezz Goldson-Williams headed home a last-minute equaliser for Bourne Town against Lutterworth Town in Division One.

Pinchbeck United shared four goals with Rushden & Higham United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Corey Kingston’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Dylan Wilson’s double after both teams had been reduced to 10 men.

Knights defender Tom Brooks was dismissed for violent conduct in retaliation to Lankies skipper Aaron Cormack’s foul on Nick Bishop.

Liam Ogden’s free-kick earned a point for Pinchbeck but they had enough chances to win it.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 2 Frickley 0, Belper 1 Lincoln 1, Carlton 3 Romulus 1, Chasetown 4 Gresley 0, Cleethorpes 2 Kidsgrove 1, Corby 1 Basford 4, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Leek 3, Market Drayton 1 Sheffield 1, Newcastle 6 Spalding 1, Peterborough Sports 2 Bedworth 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Stamford 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Boston 6 Sileby 1 (Boston away to Whitworth), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Blackstones 4 (Blackstones at home to Huntingdon), Deeping 1 Cogenhoe 3 (Cogenhoe at home to Harborough), Lutterworth Athletic 1 Eynesbury 6 (Eynesbury at home to Yaxley), Wisbech 1 Potton 3 (Potton away to Olney).

Premier Division: Daventry 3 Harborough 3, Newport Pagnell 4 Kirby Muxloe 3, Oadby 0 Holbeach 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Desborough 1, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Whitworth 1, St Andrews 2 Sleaford 1, Wellingborough 1 Leicester Nirvana 3, Yaxley 8 ON Chenecks 1.

Division One: Bourne 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Long Buckby 5, Harrowby 0 Olney 1, Huntingdon v Buckingham abandoned due to injury, Melton 3 Thrapston 1, Pinchbeck 2 Rushden & Higham 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 2 Oakham 6.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Potton 8 Bourne 2 (Potton away to Irchester).

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 2 Oadby 2, Eynesbury 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Harborough 6 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Irchester 4 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Olney 2 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Raunds 2 Lutterworth Athletic 1, Whitworth 0 ON Chenecks 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 4 Deeping Res 1, Holbeach Res 2 Sawtry 1, Ketton 2 Netherton 2, Langtoft 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Stamford Lions 6 Leverington Sports 2, Sutton Bridge 2 Peterborough Sports Res 1, Whittlesey 3 Thorney 1.

Division One: Tydd St Mary 2 Peterborough Polonia 7.

Division Two: Bretton North End 4 Stamford Lions Res 1, FC Parson Drove 7 FC Peterborough 0, Netherton A 1 Eye 4, Rippingale & Folkingham 3 Stilton 0, Spalding Res 1 Whittlesey Res 5.

Division Three: Cardea 7 Stamford Belvedere Res 1, Holbeach Bank 1 Feeder 11, Premiair 11 Whittlesey A 1, Riverside 4 Uppingham Res 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 0 Brotherhood Sports 5, Whaplode Drove 5 Leverington Sports Res 1.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 0 Eunice Huntingdon 1, Orton Rangers 5 Tydd St Mary Res 1, Parkside 4 Long Sutton Res 1, Ramsey Res 0 Huntingdon Rovers 2, Stamford Lions A 5 Feeder Res 1, Whittlesey B 0 Peterborough NECI 5.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Oundle 2 Oakham Res 1 (aet), Ramsey 6 Kings Cliffe 3, Stamford Belvedere 1 AFC Stanground Sports Res 3, Uppingham 4 Crowland 3 (aet), Wittering Harriers 4 Netherton Res 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

CGB Humbertherm 3 Brigg Development 4, Grimsby Borough Academy 5 Louth 1, Horncastle 3 AFC Boston 1, Ruston Sports 6 Heckington 2, Skegness 3 Nettleham 0, Wyberton 5 Immingham 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Railway 0 Spilsby 1, Swineshead 7 Billinghay 0.

Division One: Boston College 5 JFC Boston Seniors 2, FC Kirton 2 Friskney 1, Freiston 1 Kirton Town 1, Pointon Res 1 Horncastle Res 3.

Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Boston Athletic 3, Boston International 2 Fosdyke 5, Wyberton A 4 Colsterworth 4.

Division Three: Benington Res 1 Northgate Olympic 1, Old Doningtonians Res 2 Woodhall Spa Res 5, Skegness A 12 Swineshead A 1.