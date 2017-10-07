FOOTBALL: Saturday results - your guide to all the games

The local action on Non-League Day
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Cogenhoe 1 Harborough 3, Desborough 8 Sileby 0, Eynesbury 0 Daventry 2, Holbeach 4 Kirby Muxloe 0, Leicester Nirvana 2 Boston 1, Newport Pagnell 4 St Andrews 0, ON Chenecks 0 Deeping 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Sleaford 3 Whitworth 3, Wellingborough 1 Wisbech 3.
Division One: Blackstones 1 Olney 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 4 Burton Park Wanderers 2, Huntingdon 0 Lutterworth Athletic 1, Long Buckby 1 Potton 4, Lutterworth Town 4 Bourne 4, Melton 3 Raunds 1, Pinchbeck 6 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Thrapston 5 Oakham 1.
Knockout Cup first round: Buckingham 1 Oadby 0 (Buckingham at home to Holbeach), Irchester 2 Harrowby 3 (Harrowby away to Raunds).
Reserve Division: Bourne 3 Irchester 2, Harborough 0 Eynesbury 3, Oadby 1 ON Chenecks 2, Potton 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2, Rothwell Corinthians 6 Whitworth 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Peterborough Northern Star 6.
Reserve Knockout Cup first round: Yaxley 3 Newport Pagnell 2 (Yaxley away to Desborough).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Second round: AFC Holton Le Clay 1 Skegness Town 3, Appleby Frodingham 3 CGB Humbertherm 1, Epworth Town 5 Skegness United 1, Fulbeck 2 Limestone Rangers 4, Long Sutton 3 Coningsby 2, Scotter 1 Spilsby 1 (4-5 on pens), Shape Changers 2 Immingham 0, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 9 Epworth Colts 2, Tydd St Mary 1 Crowle 2, Wyberton 5 Crowland 0.
PFA CHALLENGE CUP
First round: Rippingale & Folkingham 5 Spalding Town 2, Spalding Res 3 Stamford Lions Res 2.
PFA JUNIOR CUP
First round: Uppingham Res 1 Stamford Belvedere Res 3.
PFA MINOR CUP
First round: Glinton & Northborough Res 2 Leverington Sports A 2 (4-3 on pens).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Sawtry 2 Sutton Bridge 1, Thorney 6 Holbeach Res 2, Warboys 5 Langtoft 1.
Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 2 Stamford Belvedere 1, Netherton Res 5 Oundle 8, Oakham Res 1 Uppingham 6, Peterborough Polonia 3 Kings Cliffe 1, Ramsey 3 Glinton & Northborough 1.
Division Two: Eye 4 Ketton Res 1, Langtoft Res 2 Parkway Eagles 2, Netherton A 0 FC Peterborough 0, Whittlesey Res 2 Bretton North End 1.
Division Three: Holbeach Bank 0 Thorpe Wood Rangers 1, Oundle Res 5 Whaplode Drove 5, Whittlesey A 2 Feeder 2.
Division Four: Feeder Res 1 AFC Stanground Sports A 8, Holbeach A 0 Eunice Huntingdon 5, Parkside 3 Tydd St Mary Res 3, Peterborough NECI 6 Huntingdon Rovers 3, Ramsey Res 1 Long Sutton Res 5, Stamford Lions A 3 Netherton B 1.
Division Five: AFC Orton 9 Gunthorpe Harriers 2, FC Peterborough A 2 Spalding A 6, Hampton 0 Premiair Res 2.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Brigg Development 1 Grimsby Borough Academy 4, Nettleham 2 Horncastle 4.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 4 Old Leake 2, Fishtoft 2 Ruskington 1, Railway 3 Billinghay 1, Skegness Res 5 Wyberton Res 1, Swineshead 2 Leverton Sheepgate 9.
Division One: Horncastle Res 7 FC Kirton 1, Kirton Town 3 Freiston 1, Pointon Res 4 Friskney 2, Sibsey 3 JFC Boston 2, Swineshead Res v Woodhall Spa abandoned.
Division Two: Billinghay Res 4 Coningsby Res 2, Boston Athletic v Holbeach Bank abandoned, Boston International 3 Colsterworth 3, Caythorpe 2 FC Hammers 6, FC Wrangle 4 Fosdyke 3, Wyberton A 2 Railway Res 4.
Division Three: Boston College Res 3 Old Doningtonians Res 2, Digby 0 Northgate Olympic 1, Fosdyke Res 6 Swineshead A 3, Leverton Sheepgate Res 0 Eagle 4, Spalding Harriers 2 Benington Res 3, Woodhall Spa Res 0 Skegness A 3.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.