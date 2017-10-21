FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

Your guide to all the games
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford 2 Bedworth 0, Belper 0 Alvechurch 2, Carlton 3 Market Drayton 0, Chasetown 1 Newcastle 1, Cleethorpes 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Frickley 2 Stamford 0, Gresley 1 Peterborough Sports 0, Kidsgrove 3 Loughborough Dynamo 2, Lincoln 0 Leek 9, Romulus 1 Spalding 2, Sheffield 2 Corby 3.
BUILDBASE FA VASE
First round: FC Bolsover 1 Deeping 3, Holbeach 1 South Normanton 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup first round: Whitworth 3 Boston 5 (Boston at home to Daventry).
Premier Division: Harborough 3 Daventry 1, Kirby Muxloe 0 Newport Pagnell 3, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Wellingborough 5, Sileby 6 Oadby 3, Sleaford 4 St Andrews 2.
Division One: Bourne 2 Oakham 0, Buckingham 3 Blackstones 1, Huntingdon 2 Olney 1, Melton 2 Potton 2, Pinchbeck 3 Lutterworth Athletic 0.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Newport Pagnell 3 Whitworth 1, Oadby 6 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Olney 2 Harborough 0, Potton 4 Raunds 1.
PFA SENIOR CUP
First round: Stamford Lions 6 Wittering Harriers 2, Whittlesey 5 Oakham Res 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping Res 4 Sutton Bridge 4, Ketton 0 Thorney 3, Langtoft 0 Holbeach Res 5, Leverington Sports 2 Moulton Harrox 5.
Division One: Netherton Res 1 Tydd St Mary 3, Oundle 5 Glinton & Northborough 1, Peterborough Polonia 8 Crowland 2, Stamford Belvedere 4 Uppingham 2.
Division Two: FC Peterborough 3 Whittlesey Res 3, Parkway Eagles 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1, Spalding Town 6 Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Res 1 Bretton North End 2, Stamford Lions Res 1 Ketton Res 1.
Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 6 Riverside 0, Farcet 1 Cardea 3, Holbeach Bank 3 Oundle Res 7, Premiair 3 Thorpe Wood Rangers 0, Uppingham Res 4 Feeder 5, Whaplode Drove 4 Stamford Belvedere Res 0.
Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 1 Stamford Lions A 0, Holbeach A 2 Whittlesey B 4, Huntingdon Rovers 5 Feeder Res 0, Netherton B 2 Peterborough NECI 7, Ramsey Res 2 Parkside 5, Tydd St Mary Res 1 AFC Stanground Sports A 2.
Division Five: AFC Orton 9 Leverington Sports A 0, Glinton & Northborough Res 3 FC Peterborough A 1, Gunthorpe Harriers 1 Premiair Res 2, Wittering Harriers Res 3 Hampton 3.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
AFC Boston 1 Grimsby Borough Academy 2, Horncastle 5 CGB Humbertherm 0, Nettleham 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 3, Ruston Sports 1 Immingham 0.
Supplementary Cup first round: Brigg Development 1 Skegness Town 4 (Skegness away to Immingham).
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Benington 4, Fulbeck 1 Billinghay 1, Leverton Sheepgate 8 Ruskington 1, Old Leake 3 Railway 4, Pointon 5 Spilsby 2, Wyberton Res 2 Fishtoft 0.
Division One: Boston College 0 Skegness United 1, Freiston 1 Horncastle Res 2, JFC Boston 2 Friskney 2, Kirton Town 0 Woodhall Spa 1, Old Doningtonians 1 FC Kirton 1.
Division Two: Billinghay Res 0 FC Hammers 1, Boston Athletic 3 Fosdyke 1, Boston International 3 Holbeach Bank 2, Caythorpe 4 Railway Res 5, Colsterworth 0 Park 6, FC Wrangle 3 Wyberton A 1.
Division Three: Eagle 11 Mareham 1, Spalding Harriers 1 Skegness Town A 2, Swineshead A 3 Northgate Olympic 3, Woodhall Spa Res 3 Digby 2.
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup first round: Benington 1 Pointon 1 (3-4 on penalties; Pointon at home to Railway), Fosdyke 3 Leverton Sheepgate 0 (Fosdyke at home to Woodhall Spa), Swineshead 6 Old Doningtonians 2 (aet, 90 mins 2-2; Swineshead at home to Coningsby).