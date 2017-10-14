FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

Your guide to all the local games this afternoon
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch 2 Chasetown 1, Bedworth 3 Kidsgrove 2, Corby 2 Carlton 1, Leek 0 Basford 1, Loughborough Dynamo 2 Frickley 2, Market Drayton 1 Belper 1, Newcastle 1 Cleethorpes 0, Peterborough Sports 5 Romulus 1, Spalding 3 Sheffield 0, Stamford 3 Lincoln 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Gresley 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston 5 Sileby 0, Daventry 3 Sleaford 2, Deeping 3 Newport Pagnell 2, Eynesbury 0 Leicester Nirvana 1, Kirby Muxloe 3 Whitworth 1, Oadby 0 Desborough 5, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Holbeach 0, St Andrews 3 Cogenhoe 1, Wellingborough 1 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Wisbech 4 ON Chenecks 3, Yaxley 1 Harborough 2.
Division One: Bourne 1 Thrapston 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Melton 0, Burton Park Wanderers 2 Rushden & Higham 5, Harrowby 4 Irchester 1, Long Buckby 0 Pinchbeck 1, Olney 2 Lutterworth Town 1, Potton 1 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Raunds 2 Blackstones 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Huntingdon 1.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 4 Bourne 1, Harborough 2 Olney 2, Irchester 0 Oadby 3, ON Chenecks 2 Eynesbury 2, Peterborough Northern Star 5 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Whitworth 0 Potton 0.
Reserve Knockout Cup quarter-final: Desborough 0 Yaxley 1 (Yaxley away to Rothwell Corinthians or Eynesbury).
PFA SENIOR CUP
First round: Crowland 1 Long Sutton 3, Holbeach Res 1 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Thorney 3 Oundle 1, Uppingham 2 Ketton 9.
PFA CHALLENGE CUP
First round: Glinton & Northborough 2 Tydd St Mary 8, Whittlesey Res 2 Stilton 4.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Moulton Harrox 3 Langtoft 2, Netherton 5 Deeping Res 1, Sawtry 1 Peterborough Sports Res 2, Sutton Bridge 2 Stamford Lions 4, Warboys 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 0.
Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 1 Kings Cliffe 10, Netherton Res 1 Ramsey 2, Stamford Belvedere 1 Peterborough Polonia 9, Wittering Harriers 2 Moulton Harrox Res 5.
Division Two: Ketton Res 2 Netherton A 2, Langtoft Res 1 Rippingale & Folkingham 2, Parkway Eagles 1 FC Parson Drove 5, Spalding Town 2 Bretton North End 2, Spalding Res 1 FC Peterborough 3.
Division Three: Cardea 8 Leverington Sports Res 0, Farcet 1 Uppingham Res 0, Feeder 4 Brotherhood Sports 3, Oundle Res 5 Whittlesey A 2, Riverside 1 Holbeach Bank 2, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Stamford Belvedere Res 4, Whaplode Drove 0 Premiair 8.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 4 Huntingdon Rovers 3, Eunice Huntingdon 0 Peterborough NECI 5, FC Peterborough Res 5 Feeder Res 2, Holbeach A 0 Stamford Lions A 6, Orton Rangers 0 Whittlesey B 2, Tydd St Mary Res 1 Ramsey Res 2.
Division Five: AFC Orton 8 Wittering Harriers Res 1, Hampton 1 Spalding A 5, Kings Cliffe Res 10 Gunthorpe Harriers 0, Premiair Res 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 2.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Skegness 2 Immingham 1, Wyberton 1 Nettleham 1.
Supplementary Cup first round: CGB Humbertherm 3 AFC Boston 1, Ruston Sports 3 Horncastle 3 (1-4 on pens), Sleaford Sports 2 Grimsby Borough Academy 4 (aet).
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 1 Pointon 2, Railway 6 Wyberton Res 2, Ruskington 0 Fulbeck 1, Spilsby 1 Leverton Sheepgate 4.
Division One: FC Kirton 1 JFC Boston 3, Horncastle Res 1 Skegness United 6, Old Doningtonians 1 Kirton Town 5, Pointon Res 2 Boston College 3, Swineshead Res 6 Sibsey 1.
Division Two: Caythorpe 3 Boston Athletic 3, Colsterworth 0 Railway Res 0, FC Hammers 3 Boston International 0, Fosdyke 2 Coningsby Res 2, Holbeach Bank 3 Billinghay Res 1, Park 7 Wyberton A 1.
Division Three: Boston College Res 2 Fosdyke Res 3, Digby 0 Benington Res 0, Leverton Sheepgate Res 0 Northgate Olympic 5, Mareham 1 Spalding Harriers 3, Skegness Town A 3 Eagle 0, Woodhall Spa Res 1 Old Doningtonians Res 1.
SHS Allium Ltd Fishoft Cup quarter-finals: Billinghay 2 Woodhall Spa 3, Coningsby 2 Swineshead 1, Friskney 3 Skegness Town Res 2, Old Leake v Freiston home walkover.