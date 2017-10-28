FOOTBALL: Saturday results

This afternoon’s action
BUILDBASE FA TROPHY
First qualifying round: Chasetown 2 Spalding 1.
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Gresley 2 Romulus 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Lincoln 2, Peterborough Sports 0 Market Drayton 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Belper 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup second round: Buckingham 0 Holbeach 6 (Holbeach away to Harrowby).
Premier Division: Daventry 2 Wellingborough 1, Deeping 6 Sileby 0, Desborough 1 Boston 1, ON Chenecks 3 Leicester Nirvana 2, Oadby 2 Eynesbury 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Harborough 2, Sleaford 1 Cogenhoe 0, St Andrews 0 Wisbech 3, Whitworth 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Yaxley 3 Kirby Muxloe 1.
Division One: Blackstones 3 Potton 2, Burton Park Wanderers 4 Oakham 2, Harrowby 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Lutterworth Town 2 Huntingdon 0, Olney 2 Long Buckby 0, Pinchbeck 3 Irchester 1, Raunds 1 Melton 1, Thrapston 0 Bourne 3.
Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Oadby 2, Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Olney 1, Cogenhoe 1 Peterborough Northern Star 3, Harborough 0 Raunds 1, Irchester 1 Desborough 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Yaxley 0.
PFA SENIOR CUP
First round: Leverington Sports 0 Netherton 6 (Netherton away to Warboys).
SPALDING INTER-SERVICES TROPHY
First round: Crowland 2 Long Sutton 5, Old Doningtonians 0 Tydd St Mary 6, Spalding Town 2 Holbeach A 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Langtoft 0 Peterborough Sports Res 7, Moulton Harrox 2 Whittlesey 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 Holbeach Res 1, Stamford Lions 5 Deeping Rangers Res 0, Sutton Bridge v AFC Stanground Sports abandoned, Thorney 5 Sawtry 1, Warboys 6 Ketton 0.
Division One: Netherton Res 5 Glinton & Northborough 2, Oakham Res 1 Ramsey 8, Oundle 5 Wittering Harriers 0, Stamford Belvedere 3 Kings Cliffe 2, Uppingham 2 Moulton Harrox Res 7.
Division Two: FC Parson Drove 1 Bretton North End 2, FC Peterborough 4 Parkway Eagles 2, Ketton Res 1 Whittlesey Res 3, Netherton A 0 Stamford Lions Res 1, Rippingale & Folkingham 3 Spalding Res 2, Stilton v Langtoft Res abandoned.
Division Three: Cardea 4 Brotherhood Sports 4, Feeder 2 Premiair 2, Leverington Sports Res 3 Stamford Belvedere Res 2, Riverside 0 Oundle Res 6, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Farcet 1, Whaplode Drove 3 Uppingham Res 6, Whittlesey A 2 Holbeach Bank 1.
Division Four: Long Sutton Res 5 Feeder Res 0, Orton Rangers 4 Netherton B 2, Stamford Lions A 4 Peterborough NECI 2, Whittlesey B 6 Tydd St Mary FC Res 1.
Division Five: Kings Cliffe Res 3 FC Peterborough A 0, Spalding A 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 2, Wittering Harriers Res 4 Gunthorpe Harriers 3.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
AFC Boston 1 Horncastle 7.
Challenge Cup first round: Grimsby Borough Academy 2 Nettleham 1 (Grimsby Borough Academy away to Horncastle), Immingham 2 Skegness 0 (Immingham receive bye into semi-finals), Ruston Sports 5 CGB Humbertherm 1 (Ruston Sports at home to Wyberton), Wyberton 2 Sleaford Sports 1 (aet).
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 2 Billinghay 1, Coningsby 1 Leverton Sheepgate 1, Fishtoft 1 Pointon 8, Fulbeck 2 Old Leake 1, Ruskington 4 Wyberton Res 4, Spilsby 2 Skegness Town Res 2, Swineshead 3 Railway 1.
Division One: Horncastle Res 3 Sibsey 3, JFC Boston 0 Swineshead Res 1, Pointon Res 2 Kirton Town 3, Skegness United 2 Friskney 3, Woodhall Spa 1 Boston College 1.
Division Two: Colsterworth 10 Coningsby Res 1, Fosdyke 6 Caythorpe 0, Railway Res 2 FC Hammers 5, Wyberton A 2 Boston International 3.
Division Three: Boston College Res 3 Woodhall Spa Res 1, Eagle 10 Swineshead A 1, Leverton Sheepgate Res 1 Spalding Harriers 2, Northgate Olympic 7 Fosdyke Res 1, Skegness Town A 10 Mareham 0.