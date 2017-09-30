FOOTBALL: Saturday results

All the scores
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Belper 2 Carlton 1, Chasetown 0 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Corby 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Frickley 2 Bedworth 4, Leek 0 Cleethorpes 0, Lincoln 2 Kidsgrove 1, Market Drayton 1 Spalding 0, Peterborough Sports 1 Gresley 1, Romulus 2 Sheffield 2, Stamford 1 Newcastle 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping 8 St Andrews 1, Desborough 2 Sleaford 1, Harborough 0 Holbeach 2, Kirby Muxloe 1 Cogenhoe 0, Leicester Nirvana 7 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Newport Pagnell 3 Oadby 2, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Eynesbury 1, Sileby 4 ON Chenecks 3, Wisbech 5 Whitworth 1, Yaxley 5 Daventry 1.
Division One: Blackstones 3 Lutterworth Town 0, Buckingham 4 Melton 2, Harrowby 2 Huntingdon, 3 Lutterworth Athletic 2 Thrapston 2, Oakham 0 Bourne 2, Pinchbeck 2 Olney 3, Raunds 4 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Rushden & Higham 1 Long Buckby 0.
Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Newport Pagnell 2, Cogenhoe 2 Irchester 2, Eynesbury 1 Desborough 6, Olney 3 Yaxley 1, ON Chenecks 4 Potton 2, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Raunds 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Rothwell Corinthians 0.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Second round: Ruston Sports 2 Horncastle 1, Sherpa 2 Moulton Harrox 5.
PFA JUNIOR CUP
First round: FC Peterborough Res 5 Holbeach Bank 1, Whaplode Drove 5 Long Sutton Athletic Res 0.
PFA MINOR CUP
First round: Eunice Huntingdon 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1, Hampton 2 AFC Orton 7.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 Peterborough Sports Res 4, Holbeach Res 1 Warboys 1, Leverington Sports 3 Netherton 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Stamford Lions 3, Sawtry 3 Ketton 3, Sutton Bridge 4 Deeping Res 1, Whittlesey 3 Langtoft 1.
Division One: Crowland 1 Stamford Belvedere 3, Long Sutton 3 Oundle 1, Moulton Harrox Res 3 Wittering Harriers 1, Tydd St Mary 4 Oakham Res 3.
Division Two: Eye 7 Spalding Res 0, Netherton A 0 FC Parson Drove 4, Parkway Eagles 2 Stilton 1.
Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 2 Farcet 2, Feeder 7 Riverside 0, Premiair 2 Cardea 3.
Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 3 Whittlesey B 3, Holbeach A 3 Feeder Res 0, Parkside 4 Netherton B 1, Peterborough NECI 6 Tydd St Mary FC Res 1, Ramsey Res 1 Stamford Lions A 5.
Division Five: Gunthorpe Harriers 7 FC Peterborough A 3, Kings Cliffe Res 3 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Leverington Sports A 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 3, Spalding A 0 Premiair Res 5.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Grimsby Borough Academy 4 CGB Humbertherm 0, Nettleham 2 AFC Boston 0, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 5 Brigg Development 1, Wyberton 0 Skegness 0.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Fishtoft 2 Spilsby 1, Fulbeck 3 Benington 1, Old Leake 1 Swineshead 2, Pointon 0 Coningsby 0, Ruskington 1 Skegness Town Res 1, Wyberton Res 2 Billinghay 3.
Division One: FC Kirton 2 Pointon Res 0, Swineshead Res 0 Horncastle Res 5.
Division Two: Coningsby Res 4 Wyberton A 3, Railway Res 6 Caythorpe 1.
Division Three: Benington Res 1 Woodhall Spa Res 1, Boston College Res 1 Digby 1, Leverton Sheepgate Res 3 Fosdyke Res 3.
Target Newspaper Challenge Cup first round: FC Hammers 4 Northgate Olympic 1, Freiston 2 Park United 6, JFC Boston 2 Eagle 0, Sibsey 1 Kirton Town 8, Skegness Town A 4 Boston International 1, Skegness United 7 Boston Athletic 3 (aet), Spalding Harriers 1 Friskney 3, Woodhall Spa 6 Old Doningtonians 3.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.