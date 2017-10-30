FOOTBALL: Saints seal semi-final spot

Have your say

Tydd St Mary started their defence of the Spalding Inter-Services Trophy on Saturday with a resounding win at Old Doningtonians to put them into the semi-final.

The Saints went ahead on 25 minutes when a loose ball in the box following a corner was pounced upon by Karl Smith to smash home.

Just before half-time Tydd made it 2-0 as Jake Clitheroe was brought down in the box and he fired home the penalty.

The Saints came out for the second half with the wind at their backs and it was not long before they made it 3-0. Dan Piccaver leapt the tallest from a corner to head home.

Clitheroe made it 4-0 with a great goal then Eddy Pentney fired home a well-executed free-kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

The final goal came just before the end when Stu Brown fired in his first senior strike from a corner.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Meanwhile, Matthew Oliver fired a hat-trick in Long Sutton Athletic’s 5-2 win at Crowland Town.

Captain William Oliver and Liam O’Connor were also on target for the Magpies.

Second-half goals by Ashley Wilson and Sam Deykin sent Spalding Town into the semi-finals. Jordan Clow replied for Holbeach United A.