FOOTBALL: Saints seal play-off spot

Tydd St Mary put last week’s disappointing result to league leaders Ramsey Town behind them on Saturday with an emphatic 5-3 home win over Parkway Eagles.

The Saints started the stronger but Parkway got the opener on 23 minutes when a loose ball in the box was not dealt with by the defence and the Eagles player fired home.

Tydd continued with their pressure, however, and were rewarded on 36 minutes when James Woods teed up Max Burrell to fire home from the edge of the box, giving the keeper no chance.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first period with the Saints enjoying more of the possession.

But it wasn’t until the 62nd minute that Tydd eventually took the lead.

Burrell slid a perfect ball for substitute Jake Clitheroe to run through on goal and coolly slot home for 2-1.

Just five minutes later, Burrell scored again with an excellent free-kick from the edge of the box that beat the wall and the keeper, going in off the inside of the post.

The Saints were flying and on 78 minutes, Jonny Wiggens flew down the right wing and delivered a perfect cross for Clitheroe to get his second of the match.

Burrell had a perfect chance to score his hat-trick just two minutes later but his spot-kick was well saved.

However, Tydd got their fifth goal when Clitheroe’s clever flick-on found Tim Lowe on the edge of the box, he beat two players and then rifled home.

Tydd could breathe easier but took their foot off the gas a little, allowing Parkway to score twice in two minutes – but it was too little, too late.

Saints co-anager Carl Wilson said: “It was a good second-half performance which has now secured fourth spot and a play-off place.

“I am really pleased for the lads after last year’s two cup wins and promotion to have won another cup and be in the play-offs – things are looking good.”