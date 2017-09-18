FOOTBALL: Saints march on

Tydd St Mary struck three times before the break to reach the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup second round.

The 70-mile journey to Nettleham was rewarded as the Saints booked a home tie against The Butchers Arms or Crowle Town Colts.

Tydd took the lead after eight minutes when a pass from Dan Clitheroe found his brother Jake who beat his man and then slotted into the bottom corner.

Stu Easey set up Jake Clitheroe for his second goal and it got even better for the Saints when free-kick picked out Dan Piccaver to nod home.

Nettleham had chances and an excellent one-on-one block by David Cooper kept the three-goal margin.

The second half was a completely different story as Nettleham grabbed a goal back inside a minute.

Despite waves of attacks by the Lincolnshire League side, Tydd held on for a deserved win.

In the final minute, Ash Godfrey was dismissed for a foul on the keeper.

Tydd manager Paul Clarke said: “The courage and determination showed by the lads was outstanding. We had a game plan and a discipline and we stuck to it perfectly. Brilliant!”