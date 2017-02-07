FOOTBALL: Saints march into trophy final

Cup holders Tydd St Mary got back to winning ways on Saturday with a fine display against Crowland Town’s reserves in the Spalding Inter Services Trophy semi-final.

The Saints were forced to move the venue to the Thomas Clarkson 3G pitch in Wisbech due to the poor condition of the home pitch but this didn’t seem to affect them.

Tydd started the stronger and threatened straight from the kick-off with Ryan Jones flying down the right wing but his squared centre came to nothing.

The Saints settled into the game the better and were competing well all over the pitch.

They were rewarded on 28 minutes when a pinpoint pass from Max Burrell found Jordan Ainslie on the edge of the Crowland box to score via a wicked deflection.

Tydd intensified the pressure on the Town goal and were rewarded again five minutes later as keeper Jason Bradshaw gathered the ball and then cleared straight up front for Scott Pemberton to latch on to. He still had lots to do and deftly chipped the keeper.

Action from the semi-final between Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge. Photos by Tim Wilson

The second half began with Crowland applying the pressure to get back into the game but they rarely threatened Bradshaw.

The Saints hit them on the counter -attack in the 72nd minute when Ainslie chased down a long ball to square back into the penalty box for in-form James Woods to sweep home.

Three minutes later Woods made it 4-0 when some good work down the left saw Burrell square and there was Woods to slot home his second of the game.

Crowland pulled a goal back with five minutes to go but the game was over as a contest at that point.

In the showpiece final, Tydd will take on Long Sutton Athletic.

The Magpies edged out Sutton Bridge United thanks to player-manager Matt Cawthorn’s goal on the stroke of half-time.