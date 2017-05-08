FOOTBALL: Runners-up Pinchbeck United set for two cup finals

Pinchbeck United secured second spot as their title dream was ended.

The Knights will complete their league programme at home to Langtoft United on Tuesday (6.30pm kick-off).

They beat Sawtry 3-0 in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League’s Premier Division on Saturday thanks to goals by Tom Brooks, player-manager Ian Dunn and Tyler Wright (penalty).

But that wasn’t enough to deny Peterborough Sports as a 3-2 home victory against Stamford Lions guaranteed the title.

Pinchbeck will take on Netherton United on Friday (7.15pm) in the President Premier Shield final, played at Peterborough Northern Star.

They meet ICA Sports on Monday (8pm) in the PFA Senior Cup final at the ABAX Stadium, home of Peterborough United.

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Chairman Championship Shield final: Oakham Res 0 Warboys 3 (at Peterborough Northern Star).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Supplementary Cup final: Immingham 3 Wyberton 2 (aet, 90 mins 1-1; at Sleaford).

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-13 Division One: Stamford 0 Deeping Blue 4.

SATURDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 6 Langtoft 2, Deeping Res 3 Peterborough ICA Sports 4, Holbeach Res 2 Netherton 2, Peterborough Sports Res 3 Stamford Lions 2, Pinchbeck 3 Sawtry 0, Stilton 3 Ketton 1, Wisbech Res 2 Moulton Harrox 2.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 0 Whittlesey Res 4, Netherton Res 3 Kings Cliffe 1, Wittering Harriers 3 Oundle 6.

Division Two: Tydd St Mary 3 AFC Stanground Sports Res 2.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A 4 Brotherhood Sports 3, FC Peterborough 2 Farcet 0, Oundle Res 6 Uppingham Res 0.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports B 1 Cardea 1, Long Sutton Res 5 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Whittlesey C 1 Premiair 8.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 2 Feeder Res 8, Holbeach A 0 Peterborough NECI 4.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay 3 Wyberton Res 2, Ruskington 2 Skegness Res 3, Spilsby 5 Old Leake 2.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fishtoft 7 Fosdyke 1, Friskney 2 Woodhall Spa 3, Fulbeck 7 Old Doningtonians 2.

Taylors Ford Division Two: Pointon Res 5 FC Wrangle 0.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-12 CUP

Final: Deeping 3 Cleethorpes 0 (at Lincoln City).

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE

Under-14B: Priory Parkside 2 Cambourne 2, Ramsey 1 Histon Hornets 1, Royston 4 Comberton Crusaders 0, Swavesey Spartans 1 Pinchbeck 6.

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-9 Hereward Cup final: Stamford Reds 0 Oundle White 0 (5-3 on pens; at Whittlesey).

Under-9 League Cup final: Park Farm Pumas Black 1 Phoenix 3 (at Whittlesey).

Under-10 Hereward Cup final: Boston 1 Park Farm Pumas Red 2 (at Whittlesey).

Under-10 League Cup final: Glinton & Northborough Amber 3 Stamford Reds 6 (at Whittlesey).

SUNDAY

SPALDING LEAGUE

Pinchbeck 0 Holbeach 6.

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-11 Hereward Cup final: Pinchbeck Predators 0 Boston Black 0 (4-6 on pens; at Whittlesey).

Under-11 League Cup final: Deeping Clarets 4 March Soccer School Blue 1 (at Whittlesey).

Under-12 Division Three: Blackstones Green 2 Crowland 5, Bourne Claret 3 Oundle 2, Leverington Sports 4 Stanground Sports 4.

Under-13 Division One: Baston 0 Deeping Blue 5.

Under-13 Division Two: Riverside 5 Wisbech St Mary 2, Leverington Sports 9 Bourne 0.

Under-13 Division Three: Oundle 2 Stanground Sports 1.

Under-13 Division Four: Blackstones 0 JFC Boston 4.

Under-14 Division One: Wisbech St Mary 1 Werrington Blue 0, Feeder 0 Yaxley Blue 7.

Under-14 Division Three: Wisbech Town Acorns 2 Werrington Red 3, Stanground Sports 2 March Park Rangers Red 4.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-15 Division One: March Soccer School 3 Peterborough Sports 2.

Under-15 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue/Black 2 Riverside 3, Spalding 3 Oundle 3, Stamford 3 Langtoft 0.

Under-15 Division Three: Stanground Sports 1 Bourne Red 2.

Under-16 Division One: Malborne 2 Holbeach 4, Peterborough Northern Star Blue 1 Deeping 2.

Under-16 Division Two: Blackstones 0 Ketton 3, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 Glinton & Northborough Blue 0.

Under-18 Division Three: March Soccer School 6 Yaxley Blue 2, Oundle 1 Oakham 3.

MONDAY

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-18 Division One (6.30pm): Deeping Blue v Peterborough Northern Star.

TUESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res v Crowland (7pm), Netherton v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Pinchbeck v Langtoft (6.30pm).

Division Two (6.30pm): Tydd St Mary v Ramsey.

Division Five A (6.30pm): Glinton & Northborough Res v Eunice Huntingdon.

Veteran Division One: Long Sutton v Peterborough ICA Sports.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup final (7pm): Swineshead v Spilsby (at Boston Town).

WEDNESDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Division Two (6.30pm): AFC Stanground Sports Res v Spalding Town.

Division Five A (6.30pm): Feeder Res v Holbeach A.

Veteran Division One (8.15pm): Netherton v FC Peterborough.

PFA MINOR CUP

Final (7.30pm): British School of Sport v Cardea (at Yaxley).

HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE (6.30pm)

Under-12 Division Three: Peterborough Northern Star v Leverington Sports.

Under-14 Division Three: Werrington Red v Thurlby Tigers.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Under-15 Division Two: Langtoft v Bourne Claret.

Under-15 Division Three: Feeder v Rippingale & Folkingham.

Under-18 Division One: Peterborough Northern Star v Wisbech Town Acorns.